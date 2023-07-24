Bharat Karnad Explains Why India Must Fix China

Posted on July 24, 2023 by Bharat Karnad

An ‘Offensive Defence’ podcast may be of interest:

About Bharat Karnad

Senior Fellow in National Security Studies at the Centre for Policy Research, New Delhi, he was Member of the (1st) National Security Advisory Board and the Nuclear Doctrine-drafting Group, and author, among other books of, 'Nuclear Weapons and Indian Security: The Realist Foundations of Strategy', 'India's Nuclear Policy' and most recently, 'Why India is Not a Great Power (Yet)'. Educated at the University of California (undergrad and grad), he was Visiting Scholar at Princeton University, University of Pennsylvania, the Shanghai Institutes of International Studies, and Henry L. Stimson Center, Washington, DC.
This entry was posted in arms exports, asia-Pacific/Indo-Pacific, Asian geopolitics, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Central Asia, China, China military, civil-military relations, corruption, Culture, Cyber & Space, Decision-making, Defence Industry, Defence procurement, DRDO, Europe, Geopolitics, geopolitics/geostrategy, Great Power imperatives, India's China Policy, India's Pakistan Policy, India's strategic thinking and policy, Indian Air Force, Indian Army, Indian ecobomic situation, Indian Navy, Indian Ocean, Indo-Pacific, Intelligence, MEA/foreign policy, Military Acquisitions, Military/military advice, Missiles, Nepal, nonproliferation, North Korea, Northeast Asia, Nuclear Policy & Strategy, Nuclear Weapons, Pakistan, Pakistan military, Pakistan nuclear forces, Relations with Russia, Russia, russian assistance, russian military, society, South Asia, South East Asia, Strategic Forces Command, Strategic Relations with South East Asia & Far East, Strategic Relations with the US & West, Taiwan, Technology transfer, technology, self-reliance, Tibet, Trade with China, UN, United States, Vietnam, war & technology, Weapons, Western militaries. Bookmark the permalink.

17 Responses to Bharat Karnad Explains Why India Must Fix China

  1. ASHMAN says:
    July 24, 2023 at 4:10 pm

    Nuke China? Great. Trust Russia? Why?

    Reply
  2. A says:
    July 24, 2023 at 5:39 pm

    Dr Karnad , you said in the podcast that no young Indian scholar thinks like you. What are your thoughts on Abhijeet Iyer Mitra ? He seems like a reasonably good conservative strategist.I see similarities between him and you

    Reply
    • Bharat Karnad says:
      July 24, 2023 at 6:48 pm

      A@ — Mr Mitra has lot of promise. Hope he converts his views into substantial well-researched books/studies, otherwise it is a lot of opinion-mongering and there’s no dearth of that.

      Reply
      • Amit says:
        July 25, 2023 at 2:41 pm

        Professor, that is what he does. Lot of opinion mongering and foul mouthed as well! Entitled and half baked. Can poke a lot of holes in his arguments!

  3. foodometry says:
    July 24, 2023 at 5:42 pm

    Dr Karnad , you said in the podcast that no young Indian scholar thinks like you.

    Why don’t you start training young minds to think in a realpolitik/conservative manner. You are a senior fellow at USI, the oldest think tank of india, can’t its resources be mobilised for such a purpose ?

    Reply
    • Bharat Karnad says:
      July 24, 2023 at 6:45 pm

      @foodometry — USI’d be an ideal platform but a lot of what I advocate does not sit well with the military brass running the show there.

      Reply
      • ASHMAN says:
        July 24, 2023 at 7:22 pm

        Are you standing with the military in their boots on the borders? Military has all the right to do what it deems fit. Just like you have your right to think the way you want and profess what you want. Do not blame others on how they think. It is your problem to make others see the same way you do. Self reliance is good, but time and conditions and situations defines tactics and strategies.

  4. Vivek says:
    July 25, 2023 at 8:17 am

    Do you really think that if india had got parmanent UNSC , it would have become as powerful and developed as china today and would able to take descision unilaterally when it comes to UN vote? Hence i think Nehru did right by giving UNSC seat to china.

    Reply
    • Bharat Karnad says:
      July 25, 2023 at 8:47 am

      India’s UNSC seat and developing in the manner China has, are mutually exclusive! India may not have become a near-great power as China has in the same timeframe. But being in the SC would have placed the country in a unique position to shape the rules of international relations and frustrate Beijing.

      Reply
      • Sagar says:
        July 25, 2023 at 10:08 am

        Attitude of some people in army and airforce is detrimental to indigenous development of weapon systems. Do you have any solution to change the attitude?Also you are spot on about civil servants being generalist.What are your suggestions to make them specialist of a particular area?

      • Bharat Karnad says:
        July 25, 2023 at 10:27 am

        Suggested the solution in my last post, or so: Dismiss all Chiefs of Staff who hanker for foreign maal, and pick deep and only those committed to being party to their Services’ requirements being met from wholly indigenous sources. This can be done by rationalising the defence procurement loop by rearranging the defence industry in the manner proposed in my 2015 book — Why India is Not a Great Power (Yet). This will necessitate integrating the assets of the private sector and DPSUs-Ordnance factories.
        And no, in strategic technical fields generalist civil servants cannot be trained on the job. The need can only be met by lateral entry for short periods of recognized experts at high levels.

  5. Ayush says:
    July 25, 2023 at 12:34 pm

    Dr karnad, this summer has provided me with an insightful opportunity to learn about the network of the 11,000 odd MSME’s involved in the defense supply chain.I have also read in detail about the nature of procurement in the tri-services.I now conclude that your initial suggestion of appointing a Navy admiral of as the CDS couldn’t have been more right.This is only and only because the Navy is the only armed service which at least genuinely *tries* to indigenize as much as possible(they are no angels either).The standard decades old excuse of the army-IAF brass that the “defense industrial base in non existent” is simply irrelevant today.However, the IAF brass are of a completely different level as far as their “infatuation” with “phoren maal” is concerned.Only general court martial of the top brass(GCM) can tame these two services.

    Reply
  6. Chaalu Chamaari says:
    July 25, 2023 at 3:07 pm

    Chinese monkey God has nothing to do with Indian Lord Hanuman. It’s a character from the Chinese epic, “Journey to the West”

    Stop spreading fake propaganda.

    Reply
    • Bharat Karnad says:
      July 25, 2023 at 4:19 pm

      Chaalu Chamaari@ — ‘Journey to the West’ symbolizes journey to India, and retails the adventures of the monkey king (sun wukong) on his journey with his entourage.

      Reply
      • Ayush says:
        July 25, 2023 at 5:33 pm

        Dr Karnad,
        You and I, and the US defense establishment knows full well that the only way of permanently shackling china strategically is to place a few dozen nukes(both tactical and strategic) under the operational control of the Taiwanese governent.The Chinese A2/AD bubble is now powerful enough to keep US naval forces at least 1000 milese away from the island.Forward US airbases will be flattened by Chinese PLARF bombardment.Tacnukes are the only thing which can eliminate PLA beacheads and large convoys of amphibious ships.A dozen or two Agni-P IRBM’s can hold Beijing, all PLA theatre command HQ’s along with all major coastal economic centers at risk and deterring nuclear reaction.20-30 nuclear armed Pralay and Agni-p missiles are the perfect antidote for China.Despite China’s nuclear arming of Pakistan and North Korea, it’s still an open question as to why India and the US haven’t responded in kind.

  7. Gajjab Gujjar says:
    July 25, 2023 at 8:30 pm

    Chinese Foreign Minister was caught with his pants down. He was honey-trapped by a CIA operative in Yankeeland;

    https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-china-66299379

    Any Indian leader honeytrapped by the Chinese?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.