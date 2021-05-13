Defensive Offence — Quad, Defence Modernisation, Afghanistan’s Future & Self Reliance

Posted on May 13, 2021 by Bharat Karnad

This is a recent extended interview in Hindi (mostly, and the best that I could manage!) with ‘Defensive Offence’ website. May be of interest.

About Bharat Karnad

Senior Fellow in National Security Studies at the Centre for Policy Research, New Delhi, he was Member of the (1st) National Security Advisory Board and the Nuclear Doctrine-drafting Group, and author, among other books of, 'Nuclear Weapons and Indian Security: The Realist Foundations of Strategy', 'India's Nuclear Policy' and most recently, 'Why India is Not a Great Power (Yet)'. Educated at the University of California (undergrad and grad), he was Visiting Scholar at Princeton University, University of Pennsylvania, the Shanghai Institutes of International Studies, and Henry L. Stimson Center, Washington, DC.
1 Response to Defensive Offence — Quad, Defence Modernisation, Afghanistan’s Future & Self Reliance

  1. Tushar Tarat says:
    May 13, 2021 at 12:59 pm

    The interview was very lucid and easy to understand for people not from the background of political science and international relations…

    We Reauest you to give more such talk on foreign policy and National security in schools and colleges to help in building up a culture of geo strategic thinking among the school and college going children We would be honoured if you could spare some time and deliver a talk on the issues concerning India’s security and 5th gen warfare in our College Assam Downtown University. Pankhaiti Assam.

    Reply

