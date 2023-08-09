Stalling the porcupine

[Ukrainians in an unequal fight]
Until yesterday, the Western media reported how the Ukrainian counter
offensive was galloping along, steadily pushing the Russian troops eastwards,
and how it was just a matter of time before the lead Ukrainian elements would
break through the three-tiered defensive barrier the Russian began putting up
in the autumn of 2022, and head for Melitopol and Berdyansk on the Sea of Azov.
How having thus affected a disjunction between the Russian forces holding the
northeastern and eastern ends and the others the south, the Ukrainian army
would exploit the tactical successes to widen the breach and, also imperil
Russian-held Crimean Peninsula and the upper part of the Russian-controlled
Donbas region, and pose a danger to the Russian ports and bases on the Azov
coast.
And then, all of a sudden, everyone in the West — governments, thinktanks,
media, seem to have run smack into the reality wall. For the first time today
the leading propagators — New York Times, Washington Post, Reuters, AP, CNN,
et al, of this American line of the Ukrainians winning that was always more
wishful thinking than hard facts, began singing a different tune. They reported
glumly that the Ukrainians had in fact made little or no progress in their
counteroffensive, that their advance is, for all intents and purposes, over
what with the Fall rains approaching that would turn much of the countryside
into slush.
Sure, Ukrainians may still create a sensation here and there by having
drones strike Moscow buildings, or missiles sink Russian warships in the Black
Sea. But on the ground, the Ukrainians are essentially stuck where they are
presently, failing to make even a dent in the Russian barrier of mines,
trenches, tank traps, anti-tank munition pits, and drone-launching posts along
what’s now the new 1,000 km long eastern border of Ukraine.
Except, this virtually impenetrable barrier erected roughly on the line
Kupiansk-Bakhmut-Donetsk-Vuhledar-Kherson was firmed up by the summer of 2022,
that is within 4-5 months of Putin initiating the “special military
operation” that began in the Donbas region with a lax and liesurely
advance by Russian armour which stalled because of the fight in the Ukrainians
the Russians did not expect. It nevertheless achieved Putin’s war aim of
annexing the eastern Ukrainian “oblasts” with Russian-speaking people
— Donetsk and Luhansk, which provided a land bridge linking Crimea and the
Russian mainland, and will help Russia to consolidate its absorption of these
parts of Ukraine claimed by Moscow.
True, this was Putin’s Plan B. Plan A went spectacularly wrong on the very
first day of the war on February 24, 2022. The Russian combined arms operation
featuring fighter-bomber aircraft, parachuted Spetsnaz Special Forces, and a
fleet of assault and transport helicopters were supposed to quickly capture the
Antonov airport on the outskirts of the Ukrainian capital, take Kyiv, install a
friendly government there, like the one in neighbouring Belarus, which would
then cede the Donbas belt to Russia. Except, the Ukrainian National Guard unit
posted at the airport hunted down the Russian paracommando, shot up a whole
bunch of the incoming assault helos with Igla manpads, and deterred Russian
Su-25 close air support aircraft from making low-level bombing/strafing runs by
accurate anti-aircraft fire.
In fact, by end-March 2022, Moscow having gained most of what it wanted
offered a peace deal to Ukraine in negotiations held in Minsk and in Istanbul
which Kyiv initially accepted, but later rejected under American pressure. As
far as the US is concerned, Ukraine offered an opportunity to mire the Russian
military in an unwinnable war, isolate it in the international community,
weaken it economically, and hurt its image and military reputation (as it did
by helping the Afghan mujaideen — with Pakistan’s assistance — run the
Russian occupation troops out of Afghanistan in the 1980s). Whence the US-NATO
policy of arming Ukraine to the teeth such that it would become a
“porcupine” — hard for Russia to swallow. The trouble is a porcupine
is more suited to defence than offence!
But considering what the Russian objective was, all this massive arming of
Ukraine — some $47 billion worth of arms transfers in the past one year alone
with more to come, even F-16s by this year end, will make not a whit of a
difference, because of one singular Ukrainian deficiency that Kyiv cannot
speedily rectify, namely, disparity in the military manpower strengths.
Russia’s population is 144 million versus Ukraine’s 44 million; the former
has 900,000 men under arms and two million in reserve, the latter 209,000
serving and 900,000 reservists. As of April 2023, moreover, Ukraine’s war toll
was 15,500-17,500 killed in action and 109,000-113,500 wounded. Moreover, 23.8
million Ukrainians sought refuge in neighbouring countries, a good
portion of this lot being youth avoiding military service. With Russia
imposing attrition warfare, Ukraine has so depleted its manpower resources, it
is anybody’s guess how much longer it can hold out. And no, there’s no question
of US-NATO landing troops to fight Ukraine’s war. Indeed, it was clear from the
beginning, but US-NATO’s cynical policy of fighting to the last Ukrainian is
literally coming true! There’ll soon be no Ukrainians to fight the war!
The absence in Ukraine of a sizable military age manpower pool is so
elementary, but fatal, a weakness, Washington, in its eagerness to stick it to
Russia, predictably nissed it.
Ukraine’s war woes apart, its President Volodomyr Zelensky’s extraordinary
wartime leadership is awe inspiring. What he has excelled in is in consistently
besting the Kremlin on the public relations front. His exploitation of the international,
especially US media, is exemplary in that it created this phantom prospect of a
victoriuos Ukraine out of thin air and then sustained it with his government’s
adroit image and influence management.
But, as I mentioned in my first post on this blog at the outset of this
conflict, nothing but nothing was going to prevent Russia from achieving its geostrategic objective of annexing the Donbas corridor. This the Russians did last year. They have been in a holding pattern ever since. There’s good reason why the US, NATO (and China) have quailed at the possibility
of tangling with the Russian army. It is slow to get going, but once it does
there’s a relentlessness to its efforts that no military can match. That’s why
America would rather Ukrainians do the fighting. After all, what does
Washington have to lose except more Ukrainians?