Stalling the porcupine

[Ukrainians in an unequal fight]

Until yesterday, the Western media reported how the Ukrainian counter

offensive was galloping along, steadily pushing the Russian troops eastwards,

and how it was just a matter of time before the lead Ukrainian elements would

break through the three-tiered defensive barrier the Russian began putting up

in the autumn of 2022, and head for Melitopol and Berdyansk on the Sea of Azov.

How having thus affected a disjunction between the Russian forces holding the

northeastern and eastern ends and the others the south, the Ukrainian army

would exploit the tactical successes to widen the breach and, also imperil

Russian-held Crimean Peninsula and the upper part of the Russian-controlled

Donbas region, and pose a danger to the Russian ports and bases on the Azov

coast.

And then, all of a sudden, everyone in the West — governments, thinktanks,

media, seem to have run smack into the reality wall. For the first time today

the leading propagators — New York Times, Washington Post, Reuters, AP, CNN,

et al, of this American line of the Ukrainians winning that was always more

wishful thinking than hard facts, began singing a different tune. They reported

glumly that the Ukrainians had in fact made little or no progress in their

counteroffensive, that their advance is, for all intents and purposes, over

what with the Fall rains approaching that would turn much of the countryside

into slush.

Sure, Ukrainians may still create a sensation here and there by having

drones strike Moscow buildings, or missiles sink Russian warships in the Black

Sea. But on the ground, the Ukrainians are essentially stuck where they are

presently, failing to make even a dent in the Russian barrier of mines,

trenches, tank traps, anti-tank munition pits, and drone-launching posts along

what’s now the new 1,000 km long eastern border of Ukraine.

Except, this virtually impenetrable barrier erected roughly on the line

Kupiansk-Bakhmut-Donetsk-Vuhledar-Kherson was firmed up by the summer of 2022,

that is within 4-5 months of Putin initiating the “special military

operation” that began in the Donbas region with a lax and liesurely

advance by Russian armour which stalled because of the fight in the Ukrainians

the Russians did not expect. It nevertheless achieved Putin’s war aim of

annexing the eastern Ukrainian “oblasts” with Russian-speaking people

— Donetsk and Luhansk, which provided a land bridge linking Crimea and the

Russian mainland, and will help Russia to consolidate its absorption of these

parts of Ukraine claimed by Moscow.

True, this was Putin’s Plan B. Plan A went spectacularly wrong on the very

first day of the war on February 24, 2022. The Russian combined arms operation

featuring fighter-bomber aircraft, parachuted Spetsnaz Special Forces, and a

fleet of assault and transport helicopters were supposed to quickly capture the

Antonov airport on the outskirts of the Ukrainian capital, take Kyiv, install a

friendly government there, like the one in neighbouring Belarus, which would

then cede the Donbas belt to Russia. Except, the Ukrainian National Guard unit

posted at the airport hunted down the Russian paracommando, shot up a whole

bunch of the incoming assault helos with Igla manpads, and deterred Russian

Su-25 close air support aircraft from making low-level bombing/strafing runs by

accurate anti-aircraft fire.

In fact, by end-March 2022, Moscow having gained most of what it wanted

offered a peace deal to Ukraine in negotiations held in Minsk and in Istanbul

which Kyiv initially accepted, but later rejected under American pressure. As

far as the US is concerned, Ukraine offered an opportunity to mire the Russian

military in an unwinnable war, isolate it in the international community,

weaken it economically, and hurt its image and military reputation (as it did

by helping the Afghan mujaideen — with Pakistan’s assistance — run the

Russian occupation troops out of Afghanistan in the 1980s). Whence the US-NATO

policy of arming Ukraine to the teeth such that it would become a

“porcupine” — hard for Russia to swallow. The trouble is a porcupine

is more suited to defence than offence!

But considering what the Russian objective was, all this massive arming of

Ukraine — some $47 billion worth of arms transfers in the past one year alone

with more to come, even F-16s by this year end, will make not a whit of a

difference, because of one singular Ukrainian deficiency that Kyiv cannot

speedily rectify, namely, disparity in the military manpower strengths.

Russia’s population is 144 million versus Ukraine’s 44 million; the former

has 900,000 men under arms and two million in reserve, the latter 209,000

serving and 900,000 reservists. As of April 2023, moreover, Ukraine’s war toll

was 15,500-17,500 killed in action and 109,000-113,500 wounded. Moreover, 23.8

million Ukrainians sought refuge in neighbouring countries, a good

portion of this lot being youth avoiding military service. With Russia

imposing attrition warfare, Ukraine has so depleted its manpower resources, it

is anybody’s guess how much longer it can hold out. And no, there’s no question

of US-NATO landing troops to fight Ukraine’s war. Indeed, it was clear from the

beginning, but US-NATO’s cynical policy of fighting to the last Ukrainian is

literally coming true! There’ll soon be no Ukrainians to fight the war!

The absence in Ukraine of a sizable military age manpower pool is so

elementary, but fatal, a weakness, Washington, in its eagerness to stick it to

Russia, predictably nissed it.

Ukraine’s war woes apart, its President Volodomyr Zelensky’s extraordinary

wartime leadership is awe inspiring. What he has excelled in is in consistently

besting the Kremlin on the public relations front. His exploitation of the international,

especially US media, is exemplary in that it created this phantom prospect of a

victoriuos Ukraine out of thin air and then sustained it with his government’s

adroit image and influence management.

But, as I mentioned in my first post on this blog at the outset of this

conflict, nothing but nothing was going to prevent Russia from achieving its geostrategic objective of annexing the Donbas corridor. This the Russians did last year. They have been in a holding pattern ever since. There’s good reason why the US, NATO (and China) have quailed at the possibility

of tangling with the Russian army. It is slow to get going, but once it does

there’s a relentlessness to its efforts that no military can match. That’s why

America would rather Ukrainians do the fighting. After all, what does

Washington have to lose except more Ukrainians?