Xi Jinping’s Third Term: What it means for India — Chanakya Dialogues

Posted on November 25, 2022 by Bharat Karnad

The Chanakya Dialogues were conducted by the Chanakya Foundation on Nov 12, 2022. In this particular session the discussion ranged from Chinese perceptions of India, Xi’s 2-track India policy, ways to tackle the China threat, to the sort of half-cocked atmnirbharta programme now underway.

About Bharat Karnad

Senior Fellow in National Security Studies at the Centre for Policy Research, New Delhi, he was Member of the (1st) National Security Advisory Board and the Nuclear Doctrine-drafting Group, and author, among other books of, 'Nuclear Weapons and Indian Security: The Realist Foundations of Strategy', 'India's Nuclear Policy' and most recently, 'Why India is Not a Great Power (Yet)'. Educated at the University of California (undergrad and grad), he was Visiting Scholar at Princeton University, University of Pennsylvania, the Shanghai Institutes of International Studies, and Henry L. Stimson Center, Washington, DC.
3 Responses to Xi Jinping’s Third Term: What it means for India — Chanakya Dialogues

  1. Ayush says:
    November 25, 2022 at 4:42 pm

    Dr karnad,
    You brought out the usual topic of atmanirbhar
    bharat.I do not understand how Indian military chiefs talk about becoming “military superpower” when they are breathlessly heap praise on useless scrap of metal like those 36 odd rafales.IAF chiefs still seriously intend to beg for 4th gen aircraft(MRFA) from European countries which have ammo stocks for no more than a week of combat against an actual military superpower like Russia.Their militaries are built only for carrying out desert safari and colonial occupation of countries like Burkina Faso.

    Now there is no shortage of well paid imbeciles arguing that the SPECTRA EWS and meteor AAM will be helpful in taking out PAF AWACS and in SEAD ops.However, anybody with even basic knowledge of modern air combat knows this is a farce.PLAAF won’t even need its fighter to neutralize the IAF.Their S-400s in Hotan and nyingchi can easily take out our 36 Rafael’s and the entire IAF for that matter.The meteor is overhyped metal scrap.It lacks critical jam proof AESA seeker which Astra mk2 has.It relies on old active radar tech which is prone to jamming.DRDOs ASPJ should be much better than 1990’s EW suites fielded by rafales.In single combat super sukhoi will easily crush Rafael.It’s obvious the $10 Bn Rafael deal was an epochal scam.The IAF chiefs and MOD babus responsible for it deserve one way ticket to the firing squad.

    Reply
  2. Amit says:
    November 26, 2022 at 5:22 am

    Professor,

    As an avid India watcher, I completely relate to your emotions about how India operates, or does not operate. It is very frustrating to see basic implementation stall in ALL spheres of life leave alone military. Regress instead of progress in many areas and don’t give a damn about it. But at the same time, things are improving. Question is whether the pace is sufficient to handle the threat of China.

    I don’t believe that China will go to war with India. It will needle India at best, but I don’t agree with the General that China can use India to practice their military. Pin pricks are the most they will do with India and that is no sufficient practice to deal with the Taiwan situation, which is China’s top strategic priority.

    I also don’t agree with your assessment that no one in the GoI knows how to deal with China. They are dealing with it just fine so far. They are also trying their best to enhance Indian military capabilities. But having worked with the Indian workforce and mindset, I can assure you that this is no easy task! However, the effort is being made – there is no doubt about it.

    I also think that we should not hype the Indian private sector. While it performs better than the public sector, it is by no means world class. Basically, all this means is that the Indian military will reach world class standards and achieve more self reliance in decades, if at all – so totally agree with your comment there.

    Which leads to the only viable solution to the military conundrum India faces in handling China. Go nuclear! Can’t agree more with you on that one. However, with wars being fought under the nuclear umbrella, India also needs conventional military heft. I just hope the balance of momentum is more on the side of progress, than regression. Whether this happens remains to be seen.

    Reply
  3. Amit says:
    November 26, 2022 at 5:45 am

    Professor,

    One more thing – China made a strategic blunder by taking on the US and India together. Just like the US has made a blunder by taking on both China and Russia together. One can’t blame the Chinese for doing this as they saw the chaos that is India and presumed they can squat it like a fly. Their thinking is understandable as many Indians also have similar opinions of their country. However, India is improving and will be militarily more powerful in spite of the muck it waddles through. And China will regret one day the stance it has taken against India.

    Reply

