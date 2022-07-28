Flashpoint! Taiwan Strait?

[ US Navy’s USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier strike group]
There are some very nervous people in Washington and Beijng, each wishing the other side regains good sense in time and backs down. The person who will decide the direction the latest Taiwan crisis will take is the powerful Speaker of the Lower House of the US Congress — the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, a plucky 80 + year old California Congresswoman, who has always been a drama queen. She means to pay the Taiwan a visit. The Biden Administration tried to deflect this political venture by asking her to postpone her visit for the nonce on some trumped up reason or the other, not cancel it. This would save both America’s face and China’s and put off the crisis to another day.
Till last heard, Pelosi will have none of it; her trip is on. She revealed to the media that the Biden Administration fears the aircraft carrying her could be be ambushed, shot down by Chinese combat aircraft in the air corridors cleared for her flight to Taipei. This assumes that Beijing will, in fact, follow through on its promise of severe response in case Pelosi disregards the “One China principle”, proceeds on her Taiwan goodwill mission, and precipitates a crisis. While it will prove that Beijing’s huffing and puffing wasn’t all bluff, the shooting down of Pelosi’s aircraft will quickly ratchet up the crisis to a flashpoint.
The US military is rounding into business. The USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier strike group left Singapore July 27, heading towards Taiwanese waters, no doubt to be on hand to, among other things, provide Pelosi’s plane, which will have US aircraft ex-Guam for protecton, augmented fighter escort if needed for her flight into Taipei, and otherwise to be in the van of the US military units in the area in case President Xi Jinping decides he has too much to lose domestically by allowing the American leader to carry on unhindered after instructing his regime to make so much hoo-ha about it, and orders the PLA air force and PLA navy into action.
A tense General Mark Milley, Chairman, US Joint Chiefs of Staff, flanked by the Commander-in-Chief US Indo-Pacific Command, Admiral Chris Aquilino, in Sydney to attend the 24th Indo-Pacific Chiefs of Defense Conference, said: “We will do what is necessary to ensure a safe…conduct of [Pelosi’s] visit…I’ll just leave it at that…what that results in we’ll have to wait and see.”
This is too delicious a strategic crisis to ignore, It pits America against China in a test of wills with the prospect of only one side coming up tops. It is a test case of future confrontations in Asia. On two previous relatively recent occasions, China thought better of it and withdrew. In response to PLA’s firing surface-to-surface rocket and missile barrages, President Bill Clinton in 1995 ordered the USS Chester Nimitz carrier strike group into the Taiwan Strait. In 2007 the USS Kitty Hawk strike group loitered in the same Strait without eliciting any Chinese response. That Beijing reacted so strongly this time around, thereby deliberately and with forethought raising the ante, suggests that Xi and his military commanders in the Central Military Commission are confident that the PLA forces, much improved, can take on the US.
How will this crisis pan out? There are only two possibilities,
Pelosi decides this is all too much and scrubs the Taiwan trip handing Beijing a political victory it will milk to the max reinforcing. in the process, China’s tendency, in General Milley’s words, to “bully or dominate” other nations. The fiasco will further erode what credibility America has left as ally and strategic partner, and showcase Washington’s unwillingness to stand up to the emerging Asian behemoth, and likely provide not only Taiwan, but also Japan and South Korea, with more motivation to acquire nuclear weapons and, security-wise, become independent of the US.
The second possibility is that Xi will recognize that all the Chinese angst and vituperation against Taiwanese secessionism and American provocation is not going to raise the fighting quality of the PLA forces, and any hostilities may prove to the world what many already suspect that China is not a peer rival of the US, that the Chinese navy’s shiny new aircraft carriers — Liaoning and the Shandong (sans aircraft!), for instance, are like the rest of the PLA, paper tigers, good enough only to scare, say, India with!
In this confrontation with so much riding on it, there will be a winner. My money is on China getting cold feet because, by my reckoning, PLA, PLAAF, PLAN are still 20 years away from being America’s military equal.
All the fight over a girl….. Geopolitics is lit these days.
I concur. China is unlilely to take on the US militarily at this stage. It’s highly probable that China will come up with some ingenious way of avoiding a confrontation and yet not losing face. Now, what that step will be will be fascinating to see!
[Mr Surie is a former ambassador to China]
China will NEVER do this . Good ol merica can crush the disease exporting nation in 2-3 weeks. Chinese equipment is trash for the most part .
Professor,
Agree with your assessment that China is not a military peer of the US. Whether it’s a 20 year gap, I don’t know. But I watched a CSIS assessment of China’s ‘sustainment’ capabilities including its logistics, medvac, Human Resource etc. capabilities to sustain long term combat operations. While there are gaps in knowledge of China’s capabilities, there is general agreement that China cannot fight a war longer than two weeks currently, and there are serious gaps in its capabilities to invade Taiwan. So China can blow a lot of hot air, but it is more likely that than anything more.
And from what I’ve heard from Prof. Mearsheimer, the US is now actively trying to contain or even roll back Chinese progress. All good from an Indian PoV.
It is important to mention to the low information readers of your website that Pelosi is second-in-line for the presidency. As second-in-line for the presidency, Pelosi’s presence would send a strong signal of support for Taiwan’s independence.
3rd in line for succession to the US Presidency in case both the President and the VP die in term.
Will the CCP will back down? At this stage of the game it comes down to the perception of each side as to the qualitative edge assigned to each country’s weapons. Here the Americans come out ahead. They flaunt their weapons and its capabilities. The CCP is secretive and leaving its enemies guessing. If the CCP feels that the weapons at its disposal are superior to the Americans then they will see this as an opportunity and initiate some kind of punitive action. Since it may be assumed that both sides do not desire nuclear annihilation, the conflict, under the threshold of nuclear weapons, will be swift and intense. Even a stalemate will favor the CCP as the task of threatening, bullying and getting its way with middle level powers such as India become easier. Any conflict between the US and the CCP, even a very short one, will leave much of the rest of the world in sheer terror.
If Pelosi cancels her visit to Taiwan then it clearly means that the Yankees got scared of the Chinese.
Pelosi proceeding with her proposed trip to Taiwan means China ought to follow up on its repeated warnings of initiating military operations.
If the Chinese just conduct some military exercises, fly fighter planes around Taiwan and write some articles in Global Times then it means they chickened out.
Email from Joydeep Sircar:
Fri, 29 July at 8:58 am
You are right, but my bet is on China starting something elsewhere to fashion an excuse for both sides to climb down without losing face.
Email from Air Marshal Harish Masand (Retd):
Fri, 29 July at 11:26 am
Very interesting, Bharat. Hope it plays out the way you see it. Otherwise, Indo-Pacific is in trouble.
Dr karnad
i dont know whether you have read this or not. However,CMC vice chairman Xu Qiliang (real power in china) had very publicly acknowledged 10 years ago(back when he was air force chief ) that the chinese military is “some 15-20 year behind the US.” Make no mistake the ccp bosses and the CMC chiefs are not at all deluded imbeciles like Putin&Co to their north. They have built a formidable A2/D2 firewall.They will still clearly get overwhelmed in an all out US military assault.However,i do believe the chinese will be able to avoid the crushing “shock and awe” effect which saddam faced back in Op desert storm/iraqi freedom.They are perhaps in a position to impose prohibitive costs upon the US.
However,their weapons are clearly trash.For instance, the reverse engineered russian air defenses which they sold to pak- HQ-9(S-300),HQ-16(Buk Mk2) not only don’t work but their spare parts are also faulty.This is something which even Pak media has acknowledged.These overhyped systems failed to detect a supersonic brahmos.Just how effective these will be against actual 5th gen jets (not j-20) like F-35/F-22 is anybody’s guess.