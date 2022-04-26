The next CDS — Admiral Karambir Singh!

The Narendra Modi government, having looked at all options, including “deep selection”, have apparently determined that the former Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Karambir Singh, who retired end-November 2021, is the best person to succeed the late General Bipin Rawat as Chief of the Defence Staff and Secretary, Department of Miltary Affairs. The announcement is likely to be made soon.
Unlike Rawat whose Pauri-Garhwal connections helped, Karambir is being brought in after considerable thought expended on his selection in the PMO and elsewhere, whence he will, in some respects, enjoy even greater backing in the inevitable bureaucratic turf battles and in fights over critical decisions.
When advocating Karambir’s appointment as CDS in a Dec 14, 2021 post on this Blog (https://bharatkarnad.com/2021/12/14/indias-next-chief-of-defence-staff-and-his-remit/), I had alluded to the “democratic” precedent of the US President, John F Kennedy, in 1961 installing a retired US Army Chief of Staff, General Maxwell Taylor, as his Chairman, Joint Chiefs of Staff. By way of Admiral Karambir’s qualifications, I had said that, as a naval helicopter pilot he had professional skills and the experience to empathize with, and to win the respect of, the air force and of the helicopter-equipped army aviation wing and hence of the army — “the sort of background” few chiefs of staff have possessed, and which Rawat plainly lacked (leading to such boo-boos as his dismissal of the IAF as a “supporting arm”). And the Admiral will have to root out from the CDS secretariat his predecessor’s antipathy to expeditiously and extensively establishing military bases on the Indian Ocean littoral and in archepelagic island nations (Maldives, Mauritius, northern Mozambique coast, etc) and to carving out a ready-use expeditionary element in the Indian armed forces to counter China’s fast-growing footprint, and effectively handling crises, in the region.
His naval helicopter background is pertinent. Unlike aviator naval chiefs in the past — mostly carrier-borne fighter pilots (Arun Prakash, Sureesh Mehta) who flew combat aircraft off decks (VSTOL Harriers and, in Prakash’s case, also Hunter, as part of an IAF squadron during the 1971 War, in which stint he won the Vir Chakra), and with an attitude more akin to that of the “Fly-boys” in the air force, the no-nonsense Karambir flew Kamovs and, as CNS, wore his phlegmatism on his sleeve. It is a trait that will stand him in good stead as CDS when he will be required to juggle the demands of the three armed services and of the Coast Guard, and to alight on inter se priorities where expenditure programmes are concerned, on the one hand and, on the other hand, to deal with the sometimes difficult political leaders (Modi, defence minister Rajnath Singh) and the civilian MOD bureaucracy, withut rubbing anyone too much the wrong way. What may have impressed the powers that-be is also the Admiral’s reputation as a “straight arrow” which, incidentally, will deter these other parties from pushing him on issues.
It will be interesting to see if as CDS, the Admiral stays with the Rawat plan for the consolidation of resources and “theaterization” of the numerous military commands, or tweaks it to make it more practicable. Many military stalwarts who have headed the Andaman & Nicobar Command (ANC), such as the former CNS, Admiral Arun Prakash, believe that an excellent working model for integrating command and control as well as the fighting and other military assets already exists in the Port Blair-headquartered ANC. What needs to be done, they claim, is for it to be upscaled. Several such operationally integrated commands, they feel, would ease the movement towards a genuinely integrated Indian military, one in which the constituent services operate seamlessly.
The trouble with the ANC, however, is that all the good it does in fosterig a genuine “joint” mindset and habit of working is frittered away as soon as officers on rotation in the Command revert to posts in their original service on the mainland when they have to buckle on the same old mental and attitudinal straitjackets. Even minimal loyalty to jointness is prevented from getting cemented by the extant career reward structure — the Confidential Reports that count of the senior staff officers are written annually not by the Commander-in-Chief, ANC, but by the chiefs of the services they belong to. Thus, promising careers have been cut short because senior officers were perceived by their chiefs as being too wedded to the concept of jointness or too supportive of the integrated setup than was deemed good for the parent service!
This aspect of the ANC offers a peek into the promotion system that’s in desperate need for overhaul which, hopefully, the new CDS will undertake, pronto! This is an absolute imperative if an integrated military is ever to bcome reality. Indeed, Karambir Singh should consider incorporating a scheme for awarding additional points to officers for pulling time in joint units/organizations, and to define minimum thresholds of “jointness points” beyond senior-Major or equivalent level as prerequisite for promotion to the next higher rank. Institutionalizing such promotion schema will provide just the incentive necessary for the officer corps in the three armed services to become more military jointness- and integration-minded.
Admiral Karambir , of my memory serves me right, is from Kamovs not Seaking helicopters.
Thanks, Captain. It is Kamovs. Text corrected.
General Narwane is apt choice for present multi boarder defence scenario. Ocean defence is in right hands of CNS and CDS can have coordinated output.
All fantasies of India-Pakistan bromance up in smoke;
https://www.dawn.com/news/1686920/3-chinese-nationals-among-4-dead-in-suicide-attack-at-karachi-university
A well written article no doubt. But to award more suitability points to Adm Karambir vis-a-vis Adm Prakash and Adm Sureesh Mehta because the latter had a ‘flyboy’ attitude is to trivialize the topic and diminish their persona. While flying fighter missions, whether from sea, shore or hinterland, the accompanying swagger is part and parcel of the trade and personality of the flyer, and deservedly so. But while in the saddle as Chiefs or as very senior officers, I am sure each one of them carried a vision and did have a multi dimensional perspective of strategic matters. As probable candidates for CDS in their own time co-ordinates, each one of the three would have been a good fit for the post with their hardcore experience and sagacity👍🙏🇮🇳
Fly-boy swagger apart, agree entirely that Admirals Prakash and Mehta would have made great CDSs.
Overriding consideration for apex level appts, esp armed forces & key policing agencies is political reliability and alignment of strategic vision.
I still feel Gen Naravane will be the next CDS because structural reform of the 12 Lakh strong behemoth outweighs other imperatives.
Gen MM Narwane seems to be the correct choice for next CDS seeing land threat perceptions to be more pronounced than the sea fronts. However in case of rotational role for CDS is concerned then suitable justifications can be arrived at.
I am not biased, but am of considered view that General Naravane would be more judicious and professionally a competent choice. With potential adversaries on Indian land borders, Naval or Airforce officer as the CDS shall fall short of professionalism and competence.Indian adversarial narratives are land war oriented, and sea faring and Air wars shall more be as support based, except battle on high seas can be well managed by Naval Chief with Army and Airforce in support.
Gen Naravane would have been a better choice.
I am pleasantly surprised. After Gen Rawat, hopeI sure it will be a change for the better. Problems of marine traffic and Chinese aggression in our area of influence needs a more pragmatic and foreward looking approach. Division of meagre airforce resources into theater commands would have been suicidal. I hope and pray that new CDS will act as a chief of 3 services and not as a infantory battalion commander. Hope and pray that he should not pander to political whims.
More than anything else, KB Singh is a absolute honest incorruptible and man of originality – Best Wishes, Commodore SK Patel, KB’s ex colleague in the Western Fleet
The CDS should always be from Army.It is not that being from Army I am being partial.We are not like USA where the goals,resources and the reality is that they have never fought a war on their territory.We are not on the same platter.In our case we are surrounded by hostile neighbours and in our case battles are primarily going to be ground oriented.The Army is most suited to take control and take punitive measures.The AF and Navy need to help out to the extent possible.Lastly our Armed Forces are Army predominant.
Rawat made a mess of things and the environment. If KB Singh is appointed CDS, I hope he brings his own ropesoles !
Is this your suggestion or this decision has been taken?
This from top pol/mil circles.
Professor,
Given the short tenure to impact such a large military organization, I am not sure if one person can make such a big difference. Maybe the three years will be more fruitful than others, but the kind of changes the Indian Military needs requires sustained leadership across many CDSs and Service Chiefs/Defense Ministers/NSAs/PMs.
No doubt..it would be a tight rope walk for the new CDS..balancing act and decisiveness to achieve maximum potential of all the three forces in the seamless strategic planning and execution in the national interest without interference from unwarranted quarters will be most desired.
This would also ensure that someone from other than Army takes the charge and bring in new angularities .
A good practical,feasible and most importantly,a must reform in promotion/deputation policy,in all three services.Also,a serious review of pay,perks,NFU,pension policies etc,whic are frequently being changed,or tampered with,should be undertaken .Besides,selection in Armed forces is now being treated as an employment avenue with many civil restrictions,reservations etc This requires a serious review to prevent inefficiency and attrition.
Anguish against the previous CDS, indicating Pauri gharwal connection and designating PM, and Def Minister as difficult leader.. Tarnish the narrative of articles, seems more like a political read then military affairs.
I have served at Defence HQ & also with Inter Service organisation.
A Naval Chief will have an Oceanic Vision. Further, A Naval Officer being a Pilot has a Wide perspective of life, service & command communication…over the Horizon..
What’s most intriguing is how well Will he be able to handle the concept of “ Strategic Autonomy “”? Interesting times ahead for the Defence Ministry/ National Defence..
Padmakar Naik
Admiral Karambir Singh, ex Chief of the Naval Staff is the right choice as CDS. Just wait and watch the rulling Government appointment order. There should not be a any argument or comment that who will be the next CDS from Army,Airforce and Navy, question is that which personality can be better options to handle all the three armed forces and better relationships with neighbouring countries. I know very well Admiral Karambir Singh since 2005. When he was commanding INS Rana, he looked after INS Rana as a small baby, I hope you all are understand, what my means to say. Means how we handle our baby, he will handle the three Armed forces. Admiral Karambir Singh is a great zeal and enthusiasm dimond officer. If he becomes CDS, than only all will release that Government decesion was very good. He is a very clean heart officer and he always ahead of several months planning. I wish him and Government all the best for new CDS. I request Government to select Admiral Karambir Singh as next CDS.
JAI HIND, SHANO VARUNA
Bharat Karnad’s suggestion is probably based on his inputs from political and beaurocratic contacts. Unfortunately requirements of CDS to succeed ought to be overall military merits rather than his acceptability in political and beaurocratic circuits though of course his political acceptability will always be an overriding criteria.Prospective CDS’ Operations attributes ,leadership qualities and scholasstic temperament must be overiding merits needs no explanation to a strategic thinker!
From all accounts the Admiral is very clear headed and a patriot with a vision for a united india. I hope he can steer past the political obstacles in his path and restore the pride of professional functioning to all the armed forces.
Good to see a very capable heli pilot (non fighter) being recommended to CDS post. It is time professionalism rather than stereotyped entitled branch only being considered for command position is being done away with. Time of command positions being the exclusive preserve of one branch such as fighter pilots in Air force and similar entitlements to some branches in other two services, is coming to an end. Hope in present environment of strategic thinking and excellence in performance is common to all branches and the best amongst them should head the service and occupy CDS position.
I AM WG CDR AAC DHAWAN( RETD). I BELIEVE IN BETTER INTER-SERVICES COOPERATION AS WELL AS COORDINATION . UNFORTUNATELY , DURING OUR TIMES (1963-1986) THAT I WAS IN SERVICE OR SUBSEQUENTLY TOO , THE INTER-SERVICES COOPERATION HAS BEEN AT LOW KEY DUE VARIOUS REASONS. THE WORST PREJUDICE WAS COLOUR OF THE UNIFORM. WITHIN THE SERVICE , IT WAS BRANCH .
THE COORDINATION SOMEHOW WAS POSITIVE DURING WAR IN 1965 AND 1971 . IT MEANS PEOPLE REACT BETTER UNDER PRESSURE .
THE CHOICE OF CDS SEEMS GOOD TO ME.
Every officer who rises to become Chief of his service, will have many achievements to his credit, but he may not have enough experience to deal with the other two services
Navy is a tiny arm as compared to army,more so army is required to operate in different terrain,so diverse,deserts,mountains,high altitude and civil insurgencies.
Recalling an officer after six months of retirement needs reconsideration.