Russian forces’ actions in Ukraine show a dilemma like Indian Army’s in 1948 Hyderabad ops

The way the Russian forces are advancing in a halting fashion on the capital city of Kyiv and on Kharkiv — taking casualties and not always reacting harshly, suggests that this is not a war of the kind the Russian military is geared to fight. There is no semblance here to the victorious campaigns of Joseph Stalin’s Red Army against the German Wehrmacht in the Second World War or the sort of operations the Soviet military and its Warsaw Pact complement were prepared to unleash across the Fulda Gap during the Cold War.
This ruthless mode of warfare emphasizes a rolling barrage of ceaseless and devastating long range artillery fire in tandem with the equally relentless air-to-ground strikes by combat aircraft of the “frontal aviation” forces, which combined arms effort, is meant, quite literally, to flatten the earth, and clear the path for the onrushing columns of armour and mechanized infantry. So, what explains the stumbling, bumbling, progress by Putin’s army in Ukraine?
Russia on Ukrainian soil
It is clear the Kremlin did not bargain for the inspiring leadership of the young Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky, or for the resistance put up by the Kalashnikov-armed nationalists prosecuting holding actions alongside a competent military. These include strikes on Russian tanks and armoured personnel carriers by the TB-2 Bayraktar-armed drones purchased from Turkey, anti-tank guided munitions, sniper fire, and, at close quarters, expert attacks with Molotov Cocktails — the endless bottles of half-filled beer provided by a local brewery. Putin’s plans for intimidating Zelensky and Co. into submission has plainly failed.
But an agreement that retains for an Ukraine, minus the eastern “autonomous republics” of Luhansk and Donetsk in the Donbas region habited by Russian-speaking people, its freedom in return for not joining the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) may still be the compromise solution all parties will eventually agree to. Russia, moreover, is unlikely to restore to Ukraine parts of the Black Sea coast it captures, except on the condition that the naval infrastructure built on it, inclusive of the naval bases at Sevastopol and Odessa which, according to the 1997 partition agreement, is shared by the Russian and Ukrainian navies, is never allowed to be accessed by the United States and NATO navies. After all, Putin’s annexation of Crimea in 2014 was supposed to address precisely Russia’s vulnerability from the Black Sea approaches.
These geostrategic aims aside, there is no apparent premium for the Kremlin to so embitter Ukraine and its people as to make permanent enemies of them. This is reflected in the relatively small size of the deployed Russian force — just 175,00 troops strong — which is inadequate to forcibly take over Ukraine (for perspective, the Indian Army has some 650,000 soldiers in place to keep the Srinagar Valley “quiet”). And in the extremely wary and careful movement, for instance, by the Russian armoured component from Crimea to capture the city of Kherson intact, and then to permit the local government there to fly the Ukrainian flag from government buildings.
Such military behaviour was undoubtedly part of Putin’s plan for “restrained action”, symbolised by the precision attack on the “training” hub of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear complex, rather than on the nuclear reactors, and the immediate dousing of the resulting fire. The Zaporizhzhia power plant supplies 20-25 per cent of the electricity consumed in Ukraine, and a hit on it was to send a message to Zelensky to not tarry at the negotiating table.
The other reason for Moscow ordering peaceful capture of nuclear power stations may be to take control of stocks of spent uranium fuel to pre-empt a future Ukrainian government from using them to make nuclear bombs. In any case, the moderation in Russian military operations is to minimize the offence given to native Ukrainians and to wait out/wear out the armed nationalist elements among them, rather than go in for wholesale slaughter of the population and destruction of cities. In this context, the Ukrainian resistance, while brave, is ultimately hopeless and is potentially useful only as a bargaining card for the Zelensky regime to play in the ongoing negotiations with Russia in Belarus.
A tactical dilemma
The Russian forces in Ukraine, have, from the beginning, faced a tactical dilemma that’s not unlike what the Indian Army units, perhaps, faced when advancing on the “princely kingdom” of Hyderabad with the intent to amalgamate it into the Indian Union. The Nizam, Mir Osman Ali Khan, was determined on having a sovereign country right in the middle of peninsular India. His representative, the British barrister Walter Monckton, spent over a year negotiating with the home ministry under the no-nonsense Vallabhbhai Patel. ‘Operation Polo’ was launched on 13 September 1948, only after it became obvious to the Indian government that the Nizam was buying time and using the “standstill agreement” to equip his forces with weapons ferried from Karachi in old Dakota aircraft piloted by foreign mercenaries, with a view to resisting the unification. By 17 September it was all over.
Consider the situation confronting Major General JN Chaudhuri — the commander of the Indian force tasked with taking Hyderabad but with minimum fuss. Advancing mainly along the Vijayawada and Solapur-Secunderabad axes, the Commanding Officers of the lead elements from Poona Horse and 2/5 Gurkhas from the Vijayawada side with the 19th Field Battery and two squadrons of the Hawker Tempest fighter planes, ex-Pune, in support, and of the 9 Para, 3rd Cavalry, 13th Cavalry, 3/2 Punjab and 2/1 Gurkhas on the Solapur line, must have been terrified of getting into firefights with the Nizam’s forces, especially in the built-up urban areas as that would have resulted in unacceptably high civilian casualties. This is borne out by the tactics employed of not using strike aircraft or even mortars and engaging the Nizam’s soldiery, as much as possible, on the outskirts of towns and in the countryside. Fortunately, for the Indian Army, the commander of Osman Ali’s forces, General El Edroos, an Arab, had under him the Razakar rabble, not a professional army.
Imagine an alternative scenario and assume, for argument’s sake, that the Nizam’s 66,000-strong army — 55 per cent Muslim, was backed by the majority Hindu population in his quest for an independent Hyderabad. Now consider how much more difficult and delicate the Indian Army’s job would have been. Hyderabad would, of course, have been absorbed one way or the other into India. But the Indian military actions, in that case, would have had to have been that much more cautious, with each step tenuously taken for fear, say, of a rifle company of the Gurkhas taking the khukri to a terrified bunch of civilians caught in the wrong place at the wrong time, or of wayward artillery shells taking out cultural symbols and historical monuments — a Char Minar here, numerous palaces of the Nizam there, or even the Hyderabadi infrastructure the people couldn’t do without — the railways, the power station, communications systems, road transport, post, telegraph, etc.
Seen in this light, one gets an inkling of just how unmanageable the situation can get for an army working under such constraints, and understand the impossible circumstances of the Russian land forces in Ukraine. And why they are moving and fighting so gingerly in the worst kind of mission that a conventional military can be asked to undertake.
For Russia, Ukraine is a site for an onerous ‘police action’; it is not a battlefield where anything goes.
This article published in The Print, March 6, 2022 at https://theprint.in/opinion/russian-forces-actions-in-ukraine-show-a-dilemma-like-indian-armys-in-1948-hyderabad-ops/859724/
“… this is not a war of the kind the Russian military is geared to fight ….” –
Not sure how one can draw such conclusion(s).
Putin has repeatedly stressed as per international news, that Moscow’s aim is to “de-militarize” and “de-Nazify” Ukraine – Ukraine will not be partitioned either. I interpret “de-militarize” as making sure “no entry” for NATO in Ukraine. There is nothing more or nothing less.
Russia has not embarked on a “blitzkrieg” on Ukraine as George Bush unleashed on Iraq. The war is going as planned. Putin has communicated this to Macron as per international news I have come across. I guess it will be like the Chechnya war which took more than a year of fighting to cleanse the Islamic terrorism there, and Russia won that war hands down.
Furthermore, as for:
” It is clear the Kremlin did not bargain for the inspiring leadership of the young Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky” –
Zelensky is by all accounts a US implant. His smooth TV appearance is just meant for an international gullible audience. He has broken all agreements and is very devious in negotiations. He has violated in-toto the Minsk agreement signed with Russia. He wanted to meet the Russian negotiators in Poland, and Putin has now forced him to meet in Belarus. All such ongoing meetings are coming with no outcome even as the war rages.
Most interestingly, Israel has abstained in the UN voting against Moscow, thus siding with China, India, Bangladesh, the Middle East etc. This implies to my reading tacit support for the Russian stand by Israel.
Only time will tell what the final outcome is going to be.
Sankar@ — I am referring merely to the military tactics, not the politics, etc . of the Ukraine crisis.
Well Indian army and paras have only 175K soldiers in Kashmir Valley – referring to what GOC of Chinar corps says. Would you contradict that?
Robin@ — Let’s accept GOC, XV Corps, at his word. It is 175K Indian soliders for some 16,000 sq kms of the Srinagar Valley. The same number of Russian troops are in Ukraine sized at some 603,600 sq kms.
Stop extolling Putin for his invasion.He is going to carpet bomb all major cities to make them submit(Aleppo model).Of course, it will backfire as usual.Ukrainian soldiers will easily survive the bombardment in underground bunkers And come out only when the city is reduced to rubble enabling even better urban defense.Putin’s image as so called mil superpower has been completely shattered.His best T-80/90 tanks have reduced to moving coffins by javelins which were slyly supplied by US in the midst of “diplomacy” in dec-Jan.What is even more hilarious is that their tanks lack basic GPS and even night vision.They literally rely upon google earth and Ukrainian signboards for guiding them their targets, now both have been removed.Some mil superpower they are.
Our security establishment is extremely rattled by whAts going in Ukraine. https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/iaf-postpones-mega-drill-vayu-shakti-amid-ukraine-crisis-101646421255090-amp.html
These drills were cancelled precisely to conserve ammo and avoid stripping LAC of combat airpower for a critical 24-48 hour period,I have learnt.My gramps has held a flurry of private meetings with senior intel officers . They are extremely rattled regarding how the situation is unfolding in Ukraine.They are frantically talking about Cuban missile crises and 1962
Ayush@ — No one ‘s “extolling” Putin’s actions. Only dispassionately analysing what’s happening. Everyone is being swayed by tilted Western media-led international coverage. Objective press coverage is hard to come by. “Carpet bomb”? Putin is going to do nothing of the kind.
As to China contemplating a strike in Ladakh or elsewhere under the cover of the Ukraine crisis, that’s what I have been arguing Indian nuclear weapons are there for. Use threat of first use, I have been saying, to preempt any PLA misadventure. [Details in my 2018 book ‘ Staggering Forward’.] China has way more to lose than India — should it come to it — in a nuclear exchange. So ask your Gramps to calm down his junior colleagues in Intel agencies.
Biden is a huge failure from mishandling Afghanistan exit to Russian invasion of Ukraine to failing to contain China to reducing the importance of QUAD.Trump was much smarter than Biden even with a flaw in his character.
The following links give some concrete information on the war in Ukraine:
https://tass.com/politics/1417071
and: https://asiatimes.com/2022/02/russias-strategy-to-destroy-ukraine-army-going-to-plan/
along the lines I stated in my previous post.
Professor,
According to several Indian military folks, apart from a delay during days 3-5 of the invasion, things are going according to the Russian plan. Most have said from a military angle, Russians are achieving their military objectives and that they have not used their most advanced weapon systems (PGurus interview yesterday with a major (forget his name), MG Sinha, MG Bakshi). Only LG Ravi Shanker has said that in his view the Russian Army has failed to outperform the Ukrainian army so far and they have been surprised by the Ukrainian response to defend key cities than take them on at the borders. But there is consensus that the Russians are not going hammer and tongs like you say. In fact many US military personnel are also perplexed by this, but the western narrative projects that the Russian military has failed badly. Many Indian military assessments also indicate that the West is winning the propaganda war. However, no one on the Indian side is talking about the larger strategic impact to Russia.
The narrative in the West is that Russia has made a strategic blunder by invading and uniting the NATO against it, not just in the media but also top think tanks. They might achieve their immediate military objectives, but at a high cost. The sanctions will be so punitive that the Russian economy will contract by 35% or so. Additionally, even if Russia decimates Ukrainian military capabilities, it won’t be able to install a puppet government for long. And if Crimea, Donbass and the Black Sea ports are in Russian control, the united NATO front is willing to fund a long proxy war (up to 10 years if required). There is almost unanimous support for this kind of response. Oil sanctions may also be implemented if things get worse. However there is little discussion on the impact of these long term sanctions on dollar dominance and long term US global power. Except for Tucker Carlson, and a few think tank economists who are hesitant about the severity of the sanctions like de-Swifting. WSJ also had an article about this.
My concern is that so far no one is seriously talking about de-escalating or compromise solutions. Maybe it’s too soon to expect this, but without compromise this could escalate to a wider conflict. Even with only economic warfare as the western response. But it is very interesting to note how the US is absolutely okay with the Ukrainians taking the proxy war hit and dragging this out like in Afghanistan, while Indian military analysts think it is immoral. I have my doubts though about how long the EU would tolerate this.
In the meanwhile there is extreme frustration with the Indian response. Even a normally sober analyst like Lisa Curtis has said that being neutral with Russia will not help it with arms supply in the future and India should support the US now. My take is that India will remain publicly neutral and have limited bargaining power with the West with additional sanctions, which impact India and the world negatively. And the utility of Russia in military matters will be less to India. I can’t see any scenario in which Russia comes out stronger from this conflict (though they would achieve a military victory), which is not good for India in handling China. Plus the neutral stance will also weaken Indian relations with the West. How would this benefit India? Maybe if India mediates in ending the war it’s stock could go up? Our think tanks are pretty silent on the strategic implications of the Indian response.
Amit@ – Look, American analysts, generally would wish India to denounce Russia, etc., and they are bound to bring up the bleak prospecrts of bilateral relations, and so on. Other than the Modi government’s singular success with its Gulf policy there’s not been another policy that I have more fully agreed with than the approach it is taking on Ukraine. Our concern has to be with furthering the national interest, not with winning brownie points either in Washington or even in Moscow. India is simply too pivotal a power for the US or Russia to disregard/disrespect for any reason; therefore leverage in dealing with either or both will always lie with Delhi.