A Post-AUKUS World And India’s Options

Whatever the other effects of the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, it has transformed global geopolitics. It sparked four notable geopolitical events. Apprehending China as potentially the principal beneficiary of the emerging order in Central Asia and, through its most important regional client, Pakistan, in southern Asia and, possibly, the Indian Ocean region as well, the United States countered with a new military alliance with its old Anglo-saxon partners — AUKUS (Australia, United Kingdom and US) to replace the moribund Cold War-era ANZUS (Australia, New Zealand, US).
Paris reacted with vehemence with a visibly agitated French foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian calling it a “stab in the back”. Not only because France lost a US$ 65 billion contract with Australia for its Barracuda diesel submarine that would have kept its high-tech military sector in the clover for a while but because a supposedly trusted, traditional ally, the US, trumped it by offering a nuclear-powered attack submarine (SSN) along with its production expertise, something Canberra could not refuse. It led to Paris renewing its call for a European security alliance that Germany too supports and for the same reason that NATO, rather than protecting Europe and advancing European interests, acts as a handmaiden of the US.
Besides damning AUKUS as a destabilizing move and a strategic provocation, Beijing has reacted by mooting an Africa Quadrilateral of China, Russia, France or Germany, and a group of African countries as counterweight, also to the India-Japan-US-Australia Quadrilateral. But this Africa Quad is a stillborn idea, their immediate anger aside, because neither France nor Germany intends to deal a deathblow to NATO, and because few of the prospective African member states want to alienate the US.
That leaves the future of the original ‘Security Diamond’ or Quadrilateral to contain China that the former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe had conceived in 2007 up in the air. AUKUS has occasioned serious doubts about the utility of the Quad other than as its strategic backup — a distinctly subsidiary role neither India nor Japan signed up for. In order to mollify hurt sentiments and to preempt a rethink on the Quad by New Delhi and Tokyo, President Joe Biden convened the Quad summit in Washington and scheduled one-on-one meetings with Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Yoshihide Suga September 24-25. But these meetings have not dissipated the confusion and doubts about America’s intentions.
Arming Australia with a fleet of nuclear attack submarines is, however, a US decision with a fallout. Apparently, Washington considered the fast-changing Asian and international ‘correlation of forces’ to be alarming enough to part with its military crown jewels — technologies constituting the Virginia-class SSN firing Tomahawk long range cruise missiles, a deal that includes the wherewithal to manufacture the boat. To speed up the process of nuclearizing the Australian Navy, moreover, the US reportedly is even considering handing off to the Aussies the three Guam-based Los Angeles-class SSNs as platforms for training crews and maintenance personnel. Until now, the UK was the only country to benefit from such American technological largesse, with Britain being helped to produce eight Trafalgar and Astute-class SSNs and four heavier Vanguard-class nuclear powered ballistic missile-firing submarines (SSBNs).
An Australian Navy with Tomahawk-equipped SSNs does three things. It terminates any plans President Xi Jinping may have had to invade Taiwan with a naval armada and forcibly assimilate it into mainland China by 2049, the centenary year of the Communist revolution, by when Beijing expects the country to surpass the US as the wealthiest country in the world and as a military power to be at least the equal of America. Secondly, it heralds the end of the inequitable nuclear nonproliferation order based on the 1968 Non-Proliferation Treaty. With the US onpassing lethal nuclear technologies to an ally, Washington will be in no position any longer to preach nonproliferation and sanction proliferators.
And thirdly, it starts the clock on Japan and South Korea acquiring nuclear arsenals of their own, convinced as they would be by now that while the US will go to any extent to protect its interests and those of its fellow Anglosaxon partners, and AUKUS is evidence of it, traditional Asian allies of the US cannot bank on Washington to effectively deliver extended nuclear deterrence against an aggressive China. Thinking along these lines began in recent years in Tokyo and Seoul around when the Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump in 2015 advised the Japanese government to go get nuclear weapons to tackle the nuclear sabre rattling North Korean dictator Kim Jong-Un. And this when the far more onerous security threat then as now continues to be China. The US reticence in challenging Beijing militarily is as pronounced with the Democrat Joe Biden in the White House as when Donald Trump was president. But it meshes with America’s long term objective of a G-2 ruling condominium with China that was first outlined by President Barack Obama. AUKUS only furthers this aim.
Most of these developments are unhelpful from the Indian perspective. For instance, building up Australia’s naval muscle will not lessen the Chinese pressure in the Himalayas. But the alacrity with which Washington transferred its most sensitive military technologies to Australia has contrasted badly with the American foot-dragging evidenced in the 2012 India-US Defence Trade and Technology Initiative that, other than hot air and shrill sales pitches for the antique F-16 (dressed up as a modern F-21) fighter aircraft, has to-date produced no transfer of advanced technology or any collaborative project.
On the collective security front, with AUKUS emerging centre stage, the Quad has receded into the background as has India’s importance. India can, however, avoid becoming a bit player in an US security scheme by organizing an India and Japan-led modified Quadrilateral (Mod Quad) with Taiwan replacing Australia and a group of Southeast Asian nations substituting for the US, with AUKUS free to cooperate or not with the Mod Quad militaries in restricting China’s options. India has no other alternative to retain its independent strategic status and standing.
Sir, you are suggesting “India and Japan-led modified Quadrilateral (Mod Quad) with Taiwan replacing Australia and a group of Southeast Asian nations substituting for the US”.But Southeast Asian nations like Malaysia,Indonesia,Philippines etc with the exception of Vietnam are not willing to take China heads on even though they are concerned with Chinese activities in South China sea.South Korea is neutralized by North Korea.Cambodia,Thailand, Singapore,Myanmar etc are definitely not interested in any military alliance against China.IS this Mod Quad even feasible without US and Australia?
Deepak@ — South Korea can neutralize North Korea (and China — the original nuclear tech and expertise supplier) only with nuclear weapons. While Malaysia and Indonesia may be tepid in reacting to China, both dispute Chinese claims in the contested South China Sea. The proposed Mod Quad, noreover, is a loose security coalition, not a military alliance.
China on Monday defended its visa curbs which have prevented thousands of stranded Indians from returning to Beijing, saying they are “appropriate” to control the spread of COVID-19 and do not target India alone, but are applied to even Chinese citizens coming back from overseas.
Responding to questions on Indian ambassador to Beijing Vikram Misri’s criticism of China’s prolonged stringent travel restrictions, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying also ruled out the easing of the curbs in the near future.
Mr Misri, in his address to the Track-II Dialogue on China-India Relations last week, expressed “disappointment” over China’s reluctance to permit the return of thousands of stranded Indian students, employees and their families due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Besides over 23,000 Indian students studying in Chinese colleges, mostly medicine, hundreds of businessmen, employees, and their families have been stuck in India since last year.
The curbs also resulted in several people either losing jobs, businesses, or separation of families.
Meanwhile, according to the Indian embassy in Beijing, several students on Monday demonstrated in front of the Chinese embassy in New Delhi protesting against the visa curbs which effectively prevented them from returning to re-join their studies in the country.
What a blatant lie from the Chinese side. Chinese citizens coming from abroad are required to do a 21 days quarantine at the point of entry at a government designated hotel followed by a 14 days quarantine at home.
A lot of these Indian students even went to Bangladesh, Nepal and U.A.E to get the Chinese vaccines and still the Chinese government is denying them entry and they are being asked to attend online classes. Medical studies require regular hospital/lab study visits. It’s not something that one can do online.
Indian establishment doesn’t care about the common citizens that’s why Indian government isn’t serious about pursuing the aforesaid.
Indian media instead of aggressively taking up serious issues like the aforesaid is going needlessly hyper over a non issue like the Indian Prime Minister addressing the United Nations General Assembly Session.
Any head of state can give a speech over there, what’s the big deal.
Including Taiwan in the so called Mod Quad is an excellent idea however, none of the Southeast nations will antagonize China.
The annual business between China and Vietnam has crossed more than $100 Billion. A large number of Chinese businessmen have manufacturing companies in Vietnam.
India, Japan and Taiwan are enough for this alliance. South Korea should be invited to join, if it’s interested but if wishes were horses beggars would ride.
Indian policy makers (irrespective of the political party in power at the centre) are too docile and incompetent. They do not have the guts to antagonize their white (American) masters.
One observation I had during the recent Quad summit in the US was that the US media completely ignored it. In contrast to their coverage of the AUKUS alliance or the recent G7 summit. To me this tells me a couple of things – either the US media has an Anglo Saxon bias, or the Quad is losing its importance. It’s probably both. There was one detailed QUAD game theory analysis article published on CNBC, but this was written before the AUKUS alliance was announced. The coverage of the Quad summit in the Indian media on the other hand was extensive. Clearly, the US media has given a thumbs down to the Quad. So your comment about the Quad losing relevance to AUKUS perhaps is already resonating true.
However, there is one angle that India maybe be playing with the Quad – the economic. India can benefit tremendously from US investments in India and can strengthen its economy provided it has transparent business practices and good infrastructure. The infrastructure part is improving, but business transparency and ease is still below par. This is one area that the US India partnership can address provided India plays its cards well. There is over $5T of capital waiting to be deployed in the US – if India can provide good returns, this capital will flow to India. With the Quad trying to implement alternate supply chains, and collaborate on technology, this is something that India can achieve partnering with the US. Let’s hope India can actually do this well.
I’ve also been reading other analyst writings about India having its feet in two boats. Quad with the US and SCO/BRICS with China. Though I must say that the Quad had been activated much after the SCO/BRICS (at a time when US India relations were much worse). However, I would argue that India is clearly in the US camp now and is an outlier in the SCO. It also has more leverage in BRICS now. So while India has its feet in two boats, it is leaning more to the US side. But the risk of alienating both parties is still there and India should take care to avoid this.
My take on Indian foreign policy is that it is trying to be strategically autonomous, but is currently partnering with the US to shore up its economy. I expect India to behave a lot more autonomously once it’s economy hits $5T and definitely more so when it is a $10T economy. I think you may start to see alternate India led alliances then. IMHO, Japan is too diffident with China and does not have the military capacity yet to partner with India to take on China. In a few years though all this could change. My take is that India is partnering with the US to grow economically – this is where Indo US ties can grow. Militarily, there is not much more to achieve. Whatever tech US can sell to India, it already has (Apache, Chinooks, 777s, Romeos, Pi8s, cyber intelligence etc). India does not need US aircraft. For engines it is negotiating with Safran/Rolls Royce. India is already capable in Missile Defence. The US will never part with its nuclear submarine or aircraft carrier technology. So no point fussing over that. The open aspect is economic investments. Once that is realized it could lead to more defence partnerships as well. The way India is behaving indicates that this is the direction it wants to take.
Once India achieve economic heft, it will bring in some of these SE Asian states into its umbrella and provide more leadership. I would wager that India, France and Japan might start off with something in the nearer future, which may expand later to include the SE Asian states. These three have the strategic intent, military and economic capabilities to create a more robust anti China alliance. Till then let the bull headed Chinese hit the axe on their feet and continue to alienate everyone so that solid anti Chinese alliances can take shape.