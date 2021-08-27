Recognizing the Taliban emirate increases India’s options

Wars occur, popular unrests happen, foreign interventions fail, governments fall, regimes change. These are constants of the Third World scene. Hence, there were no real surprises in the recent developments in Afghanistan. Predictably, the United States ran out of political will, the finger pointing over “Who lost Afghanistan” has begun in Washington, Ashraf Ghani got out of harm’s way, and the Afghan National Army disappeared like the two trillion dollars America spent on the “never ending war”. The only surprise was how with a minimum of fuss the Taliban reclaimed Kabul.
Now comes the tricky part for all the countries with a stake in Afghanistan of doing a hard count of gains and losses, and configuring future policies. This requires getting a fix on the prospective Taliban system, and the attitude of the five countries in play — India, Pakistan, China, Russia and the United States.
An emir advised by a guardianship council is the sort of sunni dispensation outlined in two Taliban-sourced documents — the 1998 ‘Dastur Emarat Islami Afghanistan’ drafted by some Islamic scholars at the bidding of the previous emir, Mullah Omar, and the ‘Manshur Emarat Islami Afghanistan’ of 2020 vintage. Both papers reject electoral democracy as lacking sanction of the Shar’ia. The leadership cohort headed by Habaibullah Akhundzada and Abdul Ghani Barader have so far sounded reasonable, promised an inclusive government and amnesty, but armed opposition is nevertheless coalescing.
Because the Taliban are a force of mostly Gilzai tribesmen, other Pashtun tribes could join the Tajiks, Baloch, and the shia Hazaras in making common cause with the former President Ashraf Ghani’s deputy, Amrullah Saleh, and NSA, Hamdullah Mohib, controlling several intact Afghan army units, and the Tajiks loyal to Ahmad Massoud congregating in the Panjshir Valley. With Col. Abdul Dostam mobilizing the Uzbek faction, resistance is firming up, potentially stronger than the Northern Alliance of yore.
India, Pakistan, China and Russia fear that, contrary to its pronouncements, the Taliban could coordinate with the al-Qaeda, Da’esh (Islamic State), Lashkar-e-Tayyaba and Jaish-e-Mohammad elements who were part of its victorious sweep through Afghanistan to respectively foment trouble in Kashmir, Talibanize Pakistan (via Tehreeq-e-Taliban Pakistan — TTP), radicalize the Uyghur Muslims of Xinjiang (by infiltrating armed militants through the Wakhan Corridor), and to spread “terrorist ideology” in the seven Muslim majority enclaves (Tatarstan to Bashkortostan) in Russia’s southern tier. China believes it can buy the cash-strapped Taliban’s compliance with massive credit and infrastructure projects (in return for concessions to mine lithium, gold, and copper, and extract oil and gas Afghanistan is rich in). Russia, publicly pro-Taliban, thinks it can encourage the adjoining Central Asian states to help the Panjshir opposition, which Tajikistan is already doing. Pakistan hopes its ISI can work the Quetta and Peshawar shuras it has hosted since the US initiated the war in 2001 to defang the TTP. All three countries are convinced they need to formally recognize the Taliban regime at the earliest to effectively pursue their separate goals.
India mindlessly followed the US lead and got out. America has reinforced its reputation for unreliability and India, by forsaking a Kabul presence and direct dialogue with the Taliban leadership, has lost the ability to closely manage its interests. Rather than “wait and watch”, India should garner first mover advantage by immediately recognizing the Afghan emirate. As a surprise move in the face of Western efforts to isolate the Taliban regime, India’s interests will be accommodated by the grateful mullahs, also because, TTP aside, it will be a counter-leverage against Pakistan. A diplomatic foothold will consolidate India’s influence and more effectively neutralise anti-India groups, such as the Gulbadin Hekmatyar-led Hizb-e-Islami, active in Kabul. This move, moreover, can draw on the enormous goodwill and popularity India enjoys, courtesy Bollywood musicals, Afghan cricketers in the IPL, etc. with the nearly 30% of the urban population the Taliban need to connect with.
The now experienced firm of Barader and Akhundzada understands that establishing an emirate is one thing. But constituting an “inclusive government” is something else, and that strict implementation of the Sha’ria will deny it the legitimacy it craves in a still West-dominated world. However, association with a democratic India will, to some extent, soften the Afghan emirate’s image, raise its acceptability levels, and incentivise the ruling clique to foster substantive relations with India. New Delhi can offer more development projects and this work has been appreciated by the Taliban for good reason. The India-financed and built Zaranj-Delaram Highway, for instance, has eased the transportation of opium poppy from remote fields to makeshift heroin processing labs on the Iran border, and increased manifold Taliban’s revenues from the illicit drug-trade.
The benefit of such a realist and clear-sighted policy is that it does not prevent India from maintaining its longstanding links with the Panjshir coalition. Indeed, the first mover recognition – the carrot, and the threat to strengthen ties with the resistance – the stick, wielded together will serve India’s strategic interests better than any other option can.
————
Published in Times of India, August 27, 2021 with the title — “Taliban recognition: India should be a first-mover as it serves our interests” in ‘Face-Off’ arguing for Afghan emirate recognition, with former ambassador to Afghanistan, Gautam Mukhopadhyaya, making the government’s “wait and watch” case, at https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/india/times-face-off-with-the-taliban-takeover-of-kabul-a-thorny-question-confronts-india-should-we-recognise-the-taliban-two-experts-examine-options/articleshow/85675208.cms
Prof Karnad, I don’t think Taliban care much for Bollywood. You may argue that “Taliban 2.0” are different than before, but we can see Haqqanis have been brought in to take charge of Kabul’s security. They are among the elite forces Pakistan is deploying in Afghanistan to assert control over the country. Furthermore, Pakistan has transferred its jihadi training camps onto Afghan soil, for operations against India. Securing promises from Taliban not to allow anti-India terrorism on its soil are meaningless. Even today, Taliban refuses to acknowledge that AlQaeda terrorists on its soil carried out the Sept-11 attacks. Denial is their policy, and they could care less what others think.
San Mann@ — Read what I wrote: They may not, but 30% of the Afghan population living in urban areas are swayed by Bollywood, etc, and it is this section Taliban have the need to connect with.
us is double faced snake.on one hand they preach democracy,human rights,women rights,civil liberties,savior of world by fighting against jihadis and on the other hand they had cut a secret deal with talibani jihadis and exited from afghanistan in a hurry leaving all major weapons and military infrastructure to the talibani jihadis .this disastrous loss in afghanistan questions the claimed super power status of usa. chaos,terror attacks,speed of taliban takeover,kabul air lifting after sudden us exit proves it is not a trustable ally for india. india needs to deal will this talibani jihadis till the time it is defeated by internal rebellion by non pashtun ethnic minorities and other jihadi factions opposed to taliban.
with mining and other natural resources shifting to chinese hands with a possible dept trap guaranteed due to anticipated western sanctions,with taliban directly under the influence of isi of pakistan,what india can realistically expect by formal/informal recognition of taliban is only no direct involvement of talibani jihadis in kashmir.i do not see major role for india in afganistan under taliban.
long term strategy should be to redraw boundaries of afghanistan by forming separate countries for non pashtun majority areas of afghanistan and merge pashtun areas of pakistan and afganistan into separate country of pashtunistan. this will at least reduce the geographical area of influence of barbaric pashtun taliban and split the pakistan further.
While you make good arguments for why India should recognise the Taliban soon, there is one thing that will make India not do this – you can’t trust the Taliban to follow through on what they say. So for example, in return for recognition and development aid, the Taliban assure India that anti India terror groups will not be allowed sanctuary in Afghanistan. Do you think the Taliban will actually do this? If there is one thing that is consistent about them is that they deceive.
Secondly, China and Pakistan have significantly more influence over the Taliban than India at the moment. So whatever assurances The Taliban give India, they will be under extreme pressure from their two main benefactors to oppose it. Not until the Taliban gain a good grip over governance of Afghanistan, will they be is a position to oppose Pakistan and China.
Thirdly, if India recognises the Taliban too early, and India still suffers from terror, it will look like the proverbial ‘kaddu’.
Russia has said they will wait before they recognise the Taliban. Even Pakistan is saying that they will wait to recognise the Taliban until others recognise them. China is the only country which has said they will recognise the Taliban once a government has been formed there. But they have tonnes of money on offer and have Pakistan on their side to influence the Taliban.
In my view, India should wait and watch how the Taliban behave. If they form an inclusive government then a carrot could be offered. But at the same time, work on the stick since no one in the Taliban can be trusted. Fund and arm the Northern alliance at the same time to strengthen the opposition to the Taliban. Build more bases in Tajikistan, leverage Uzbekistan (since both these countries have already supported opposition to the Taliban) and Iran to put pressure on the Taliban so that there is a real threat to them. Leverage the US to put pressure on Pakistan by sanctioning them – break their backs for trying to push terror into India from Afghanistan – this is something that is almost guaranteed to happen. Exploit the divisions with the Taliban and Pakistan to weaken it further. Break Pakistan’s ability to fight India through terror, which China so gleefully supports. In the process, weaken China’s gray/hybrid/proxy war against India. Then apply pressure on China through the Indo Pacific. A new front has opened up on China’s war against India in Afghanistan. India should be playing with more sticks than carrots. Recognising the Taliban early won’t do much for India.
I do not agree at all with the views put forward here and the justifications given for taking such a position. India must never forget, that it was under Taliban that the very few Hindus living in Afghanistan some years back were forced to carry some yellow insignia to distinguish them in the populace just like the Jews in Nazi Germany under Hitler.
Suffice it to say that India’s former ambassador in Afghanistan Mukhopadhaya has given a cogent rebuttal in TOI to this article with whom I agree fully. India is a too big military power to mess around with.
Further one must not forget that the Taliban dynamited the great Bamiyan Buddha in Afghanistan. What if now the Buddhists nuke Mecca as a reprisal to which the Buddhists are entitled from all moral stances? What is proposed here is a pact with the devil that will surely destroy Hindu India and Hindu civilization in this world down the track.
agree with you Sir, India should recognize taliban formal/ atleast informal to make sure taliban dont become force multiplier for pakistani jihadis in kashmir and preventing damage to indian built assets in afghanistan. but right now taliban is under firm grip of pakistani isi masters and china. india has very limited role to play in afghanistan under prevailing circumstances even if it recognizes taliban.if taliban rebels against isi masters/supports insurgency in pakistani pashtun areas and rebels against chinese colonization of afganistan sometime in the future then only india can play significant role in taliban ruled afghanistan.india should also keep option open to support northern alliance and other ethnic groups like hazaras to help them create ethnic nations like post soviet era central asian stan countries if taliban becomes headache for india.