Partition pathologies: Why keep picking at a drying scab on a wound?

One wonders if Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked his foreign minister S Jaishankar what he thought about his idea of India hereafter commemorating August 14 — Pakistan’s Independence Day — as ‘Partition Horrors Rememberance Day’, before he tweeted it and the Home Ministry notified it. Because it has very real, god-awful and enduring ramifications.
Partition happened, Independence followed but 74 years after that bloody bifurcation the deep wound was drying out, developing a thickened scab in the process of perhaps leaving a small scar indicating the psychological recovery of the peoples on either side of the Radcliffe Line from the trauma impacting Punjabis in particular who lived through that time of excesses committed by, and against, Hindus, Sikhs and Muslims, in that horrid August of 1947. Except, August 14 will now keep reminding Indians about that ghastly period when sense had left the people. It will be like periodically picking on a scab until the dried up wound is raw again, which will keep the wound from drying out.
Modi’s observation that the displacement of millions of innocent people and loss of lakhs of lives owing to the “mindless hate and violence caused by the partition” and his hope that this Day will “keep reminding us of the need to remove the poison of social divisions, disharmony and further strengthen the spirit of oneness, social harmony and human empowerment” is, in the event, somewhat disingenuous, though politically and electorally, perhaps, productive. Bad memories long since interred will thus be stirred up on a yearly basis. The Pakistan government called it a “political and publicity stunt that only seeks to divide” and called it a “hypocritical and one-sided” invocation of “the tragic events and mass migration that occurred n the wake of independence”. The opposition parties here have slammed it as “divisive and diversionary politics”.
My wife is a Punjabi. My father-in-law was from Mogha, East Punjab, on this side of the Radcliffe Line where his family owned land; my mother-in-law was from Miani, Sargodha District, West Punjab, on the other side of the R Line. Her sister was married to an Inspector in the Punjab Police and was the one most to suffer the pangs and terrors of Partition. How she and her three young sons, one virtually a babe in arms, made the perilous and palpitating journey in a train from Lahore put on it by her husband’s Muslim colleagues in Punjab Police who escorted her from Dera Ghazi Khan, and how every moment on that wretched death train in its stop and start journey with men with bloodlust in their eyes and knives and swords in their hands entering and exiting the compartments killing passengers crammed into them but somehow missing my wife’s aunt and her then very young cousins huddling terror-stricken underneath the lower berths, the mother quite literally sleeping on her baby son, hoping he won’t cry and give them away, was an unforgetable passage that passed into family lore.
So, Partition was very, very bad; emotions and memories jangling and jostling on the tip of the eye colouring the post-1947 world as it passed by for that generation of Punjabis. My father-in-law’s hate for Muslims, however, was at once visceral and sublime. This was a man who when at St. Stephen’s College (as he recalled those days) befriended Zia ul-Haq (yea, ex-Probyn’s Horse and army chief who imposed the nizam-e-mustafa on Pakistan, and finished off its future) and ribbed him incessantly, calling him “Mullah” for being a strict namazi.
Hailing from a family with roots in the pleasantly temperate and sedate environs of Dharwad (in north Karnataka), I could never make head or tail of this kind of anti-Muslim rage and hate. And still can’t.
But I see that unthinking rage against Pakistan reflected even now in some retired and serving Punjabi military officers as they tortuously try and explain to me why the Indian army, navy and air force need to prioritise taking down Pakistan militarily. For the life of me I can’t see how they don’t see the obvious that Pakistan is a small, big-talking, military nuisance and sideshow at best, and why the institutionalised antipathy towards Pakistan is a strategic liability that has dragged India down since 1971 when ironically, having reduced Pakistan to its western wing, the Indian government and the military brass rather than moving on and making preparations to take on China, gave into their base and myopic instincts and began fixating on Pakistan instead.
Little wonder India has slipped down in the world. This even as China has gone from strength to strength, taking care to keep Pakistan afloat nuclearly and otherwise, just enough to have India on edge, and all this as it laughs its way to Great Power. Whatever else Partition Horrors Remembrance Day does, it will perpetuate India’s bottom-feeder status but, hey, we will have a lowly Pakistan for company. That should make us happy and keep the world entertained with South Asia’s never ending Punch and Judy show!!
Modi just keeps on raising one useless slogan after another (written by his favorite Gujarati cadre bureaucrats at the PMO) besides raising irrelevant issues like the one mentioned in this article. He and his fellow RSS/BJP men keep invoking Congress and its dead leaders (Gandhi, Nehru) to hide their own incompetence/failures.
Mr Karnad I personally know many young Indian Muslims from very rich background though outwardly modern it takes very little for them to bring their inner mullah out root cause of which is their religion DNA imbedded hatred for idol worshippers , they all are militantly anti Hindu in every respect and subtly wish death and destruction of Hindus and usually on friendly terms with leftist beef eating scotch drinking modi hating Hindus. I can fill a book about my experiences . Such tendencies in diaspora are also found among Indian Xtians and very surprisingly Sikhs ( do google vishal joot) but still is not widespread as of yet. Sadly a well read and articulate military historian like you gives them free pass is disappointing to read.
Tony@ — There’s no way to prove or disprove the extremist tendencies you mention even among the well-off Muslims. But the DNA aspect is too Lysenkian for my tastes (Lysenko was the Soviet-era genetecist in Russia who theorized that the worst of the exploitative capitalist aspects are gene-carried!). About wine swilling, beef-eating — please don’t conflate that with any religion. Many in India would consider themselves Vedic Hindus and conduct themselves acxcodingly, which involves consuming beef and alcohol. Read up on the Rg Veda — I have read parts of it in English translation — and it is a revelation, something I have pointed out in my book ‘Nuclear Weapons and Indian Security’. The vigorous and energetic beef eating race of Hindus of the Vedas were they to find themselves transported through time into present day India would be appalled to find the kind of “bovine pacifism” abroad in this land.
It is not only Punjabis who suffered from partition. Nobody talks about two partitions of Bengal – first in 1905 and then in 1947. Millions perished. Seems you are giving too much importance to vulgar punjabi culture and ignoring others. Btw, Gandhiji rightly asked Punjabis to stay put in paki land – why did they not do it? He called them “cowards”.
Both my parents and both of my wife’s parents migrated from what is now Pakistan. My grandparents and my father have seen little babies skewered and publicly displayed as triumphant trophies. All this happened because of Geo-Politics and Jinnah’s Muslim League. Modi’s politics no different. What has he endured to understand this no trifling matter. Shame on him!
Today, as you rightly said, we need to contend with China. They have captured 1000 sq-km of our land. The economy needs a boost after COVID. He can only think about next election. I’m agast!
Remarkably, the accounts of atrocities are exactly the same one hears in Pakistan. So, what gives?
What is the fundamental reality of Partition? That the Muslims of Pakistan are slowly, but inexorably, raping and converting the Hindus and Christians into extinction in that country while the number of Muslims in India, despite their complaints, grow. Since there is no magic pill to establish settlements on water land is critical to human development. When people are driven out of the lands they have been living on for eons that pain can never be understood by those who have not experienced it. Perhaps the reason for the dissonance in India’s relationship with Pakistan reflects the inner fear of the majority , as Muslims grow in numbers in India, that the embers of Partition have not quite been put out. The leadership of Pakistan is Turkic; as such they reflect the contempt bred of conquests past. If ever Pakistan were to revert to the control of its native Muslims perhaps then they may come around to a more accommodating stance.
Gram Massla@ — Look, Partition wasn’t clean in that, other than in Punjab and Bengal, there was no mass transfer of populations. Indeed, many have sourced the subsequent India-Pakistan troubles to this fact. Nehru wanted a religiously and otherwise heterogenous India and, in any case, a clean Partition would have been physically impossible to realize. So Jinnah it was who alighted on the next best solution — use minorities in each other’s territory as mutual hostages. Except, Pakistan post-Jinnah did not live up to its side of the bargain. The question therefore is what to do about the 180 odd million Muslims now in India. They cannot be driven out in part because of the other reality — they are part of the woof and weave of Indian society. In the event, we should do what the Bangladesdh government has done — and which I have long recommended — put the maulvis on public payroll and ensure they preach at the Friday prayers and push at the madrassahs a secular nationalist agenda, bring all madrassah syllabi under central supervision, etc and so in a generation or two that incubus of extremism is leached out. In Bangladesh, the maulvis are used to promote the cause of small families and inside of 50 years Bangladesh has stabilised its burgeoning population and will reach replacement rate sooner than anybody had dreamt of! So there are ways of ameliorating the situation instead of worsening it. But without the government’s involvement none of this will happen. However, this requires enlightened and strategic-minded politics at all levels.
About the ‘Turkic’ Pakistani leadership — well, people from ‘India’s’ North-West are taller and fairer, but that doesn’t make them Turkic. My mother-in-law’s family — Maliks, are all tall and very fair, and certainly not Turkic. Then again, in my family from peninsular India there are members who are equally fair and tall. As are Chitpavan Brahmins of Maharashtra. So the best wy to account for all this is to reconcile to the obvious reality that the subcontinent is peopled by a mongrel race — which is the truth. But mongrels, as you know, are an extraordinary hardy specimen.