Should India Reassess its One-China Policy?

Posted on August 5, 2021 by Bharat Karnad

‘Argumentative Indians’ website had this panel discussion July 26 with Jay Ranade (former China specialist in RAW), Manjeev Puri, an ex-diplomat, Major General SB Asthana (Retd), Chief Instructor, Unted Service Institution of India, Shruti Pandalai of IDSA, and yours truly.

About Bharat Karnad

Senior Fellow in National Security Studies at the Centre for Policy Research, New Delhi, he was Member of the (1st) National Security Advisory Board and the Nuclear Doctrine-drafting Group, and author, among other books of, 'Nuclear Weapons and Indian Security: The Realist Foundations of Strategy', 'India's Nuclear Policy' and most recently, 'Why India is Not a Great Power (Yet)'. Educated at the University of California (undergrad and grad), he was Visiting Scholar at Princeton University, University of Pennsylvania, the Shanghai Institutes of International Studies, and Henry L. Stimson Center, Washington, DC.
1 Response to Should India Reassess its One-China Policy?

  1. Amit says:
    August 5, 2021 at 2:22 pm

    Some good points made by the panellists, but I think having too many panelists makes the discussion lose focus and go all over with many points not being relevant and no point being discussed in depth. The moderator should consider this for future discussions.

    Regarding options to deal with China, I mostly agree with the Professor. India should be assertive and should consider using the nuclear option to resolve the Ladakh and boundary issue with China. Regarding other levers we have on China, I think India should not play up Taiwan too much. Yeah, do more trade and establish diplomatic relations but keep out of the Taiwan China clash. Let Japan and the US handle any aggression there. India need not spend its limited resources in that fracas, except for diplomatic leverage (just like the Quad members do not get too involved in the Indo China Himalayan issue).

    We also need to understand the outcomes we want with China. We have to stop the CPEC as it is a security threat to India and we have to resolve our boundaries with China. For this the nuclear option seems to be the most feasible and effective. We also want access to Central Asia which Pakistan does not allow. For this we have to break China’s hold on Pakistan and Pakistan’s obsession with Kashmir. How we do that I’m not sure, but at least India has been clear that it needs to resolve its boundary disputes with China and Pakistan. Maybe the threat of nuclear first use with China, subversion in Tibet and Xinjiang, as well sabotage of CPEC, may force China to resolve its boundary issues with India. But how to handle Pakistan and Kashmir in the midst of all this is not clear. I’m afraid the moderator did not really discuss these issues in depth (at least till half the program after which I lost interest).

    So a lot of time spent talking, without much real discussion.

