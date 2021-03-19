Putting Austin right with plain, unvarnished, talk of what’s at stake

Writing this post a few hours before the US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin touches down in Delhi and begins his meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Washington has already indicated the line it will take to compel the Indian government to do what it desires, namely, cancelling the S-400 air defence system deal with Russia.
Austin will use the old boxing metaphor the one-two punch — the soft left jab followed by a hard right.
In both instances — the jab and the right cross will be attributed to US Senator Robert Menendez of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee who, here, is playing the villain. The soft jab is the supposed US concern with Human Rights violations in India, and Austin’s opening will be with the senator’s statement that the Defence Secretary will “raise democracy and human rights concerns in your discussions with the Indian government” and how the Indo-US “partnerhip” “is strongest when based on shared democratic values [which] the Indian government has been trending away from…”.
This has to be countered by Rajnath Singh telling Austin in as clear a language as the defence minister’s MEA minders can muster that the Biden Administration would be better advised to look inward and work on addressing the reasons for the breakdown in the democratic order in the United States — as mirrored in the insurrection by religious bigots and ideological exremists and bigots — and how this is endangering the lives of immigrant communities in America, and why the Indian government fears Indian immigrants may be next in line for such victimhood. And further — to give the dose of the same democratic medicine to the Biden Admin — that Delhi will be closely monitoring the developments in the US.
Next, Austin will use Menendez’s threat of sanctions if India does not resile from the S-400 deal, to indicate that President Biden’s hands are tied were the US Congress, in fact, to use this Russia contract as the prompt for harsh action against India. “If India chooses to go forward with its purchase of the S-400, that [](Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act] will clearly constitute a significant, and therefore sanctionable, transaction with the Russian defence sector under Section 231 of CAATSA. It will also limit India’s ability to work with the US on development and procurement of sensitive military technology. I expect you to make all of these challenges clear in conversations with your Indian counterparts,” Menendez apparently wrote to Austin on the eve of the latter’s visit to various Asian states.
Far from acting intimidated, Rajnath Singh, in the best Uttar Pradeshi tradition of responding to a threat with a counter threat, should tell Austin in no uncertain terms that this isn’t the Cold War period of the 1950s, and in the fight against China the US needs India as much, if not more — and stress this last — than India needs the US, and so while the US Government is free to take whatever actions it deems fit, the Indian government in service of its national interests WILL not let an external power dictate which country it wants to cultivate, or what it buys from where by way of armaments and military goods. And that Austin better understand what the exchange here is. And if the US government follows through on the CAATSA threat issued by the likes of Menendez , Washington should expect an equal and opposit reaction from India — for starters the voiding of the four foundational accords, and the potential loss of the Andaman-Nicobar staging area that the US Air Force, for one,has been eyeing with considerable interest. And that India’s Quad cooperation, that much is being made of, is also at risk.
Here Rajnath should not listen to the habitual queasy appeasers and collaborators should the S Jaishankar-led MEA advise conciliatory language. MEA have already spoiled the situation for the country vis a vis China, and if given the chance, will make India grovel before America, China and any other country that begins throwing its weight about.
The best results are obtained and respect won with the US when plain language is used, one without obuscation or any hint of mealymouthedness that could be misread by Austin and his advisers as a tendency to flinch — something they can exploit.
The trouble with Delhi has always been it doesn’t hold to the true North on a compass of national interests. Time for Rajnath and for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to understand and appreciate that the manner of correctly dealing with the Americans had not been learned by MEA or government interlocuters dealing with Americans, and to remind Austin and the Pentagon what’s at stake.
Results of the Austin trip will show if the Modi government caved in, or stood its ground.
@BharatKarnad I don’t think the Government of India is going to abandon the S-400 Triumf deal with Russia irrespective of what Llyod Austin says because the Indian Air Force advised the Government of India to buy the S-400 Triumf even it meant sanctions by the USA.
But, if India rebuffs Bob Menendez speaking through Llyod Austin when he comes to India, will all arms deal under process with the USA be stopped by the Government of the USA?
It will be no great loss.
@BharatKarnad But what about the potential loss to the Indian Navy’s P-8I Neptune because it is the second largest operator of the P-8 Poseidon after the US? If the US stops things like spares, the Indian Navy would be in trouble.
Loss of India to the Quad means US can’t optimally take on China. P-8I is small issue. Incidentally, I warned against such a thing — spares stoppage — in opposingthe buy in the first place.
@BharatKarnad Will it be a good idea to counter Lloyd Austin on his own turf when he comes to India with the threat of CAATSA, that if the USA imposes CAATSA, US defence manufacturers would be barred from participating in tenders for the Indian Air Force’s 114 aircrafts requirement and from the Indian Navy’s requirement for 57 aircrafts? The Indian Air Force tender itself is worth US$15 billion.
Any and all leverages are usable.
@BharatKarnad Does the Government of India have it in it to use this and all leverages? S. Jaishankar at the recently held India Today Conclave South was unusually candid when he said China will get what it gives. But, will Modi allow the USA to get what it gives?
Jaishankar is all talk.
@BharatKarnad Will the US defence manufacturers and other companies throw the US government and Lloyd Austin under the bus if it CAATSA prevents them from getting business in India in the form of new orders and pending payments for orders already signed? Llyod Austin at best will be Secretary of Defense for 8 years assuming Joe Biden gets a second term as POTUS and the politicians in the US will definitely need companies for fundraising.
Excellent write-up, Professor Karnad. Talking straight without beating around the bush is the best policy. No point in being too docile.
Respect is earned in this manner not by dilly dallying in diplomatic political correctness.