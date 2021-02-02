Defence in a financially strained time

Despite hostilities last summer and the prevailing tense situation on the disputed border — ‘Line of Actual Control’ — with China, Indian defence budget has actually not increased in real terms from 2018-2019! The defence allocation of Rs 4.71 lakh crore three years ago amounted to about US$65 billion which, incidentally, is the current US$ value of the total defence budget that has nominally increased to Rs 4.78 lakh crore announced yesterday by Finance Minister Nirmala Seetharaman in Parliament. In other words, the defence spend, for all intents and purposes, is both relatively small and static.
This reckoning in hard currency matters because the Indian armed forces are so completely dependent on imports for almost everything military, even slight force augmentation or filling of “voids” entails heavy US dollar outflow. Such are the straitened circumstances the country finds itself in. In a time of negative economic growth, the country is unable to afford even a reasonable level of security. This is showcased by that little statistic of defence budget accounting for only 1.6% of a slowing GDP growth.
Much has been made by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh about the Rs 1.35 lakh crore or US$18.5 billion (at current US$ value) being set aside for capital expenditure by the armed services. A lot of this money, alas, will not go into shoring up the country’s fighting capability against the PLA on or across the length of the LAC, but is committed expenditure related to the armed services’ pet procurement programmes — buying T-90 tanks, 114 more aircraft that the IAF will try and ensure are additional Rafales, etc.
So come April when snow melts, the Chinese will again begin stomping on Indian toes knowing fully well the Indian military can do damned little about it other than to hold on tenuously to positions they are in, leaving everything else to chance! I mean, how useful is it to bulk up the Rafale and T-90 fleets when the need is for more winter-equipped Special Forces to retake Depsang in the immediate here and now when the foul weather ability of the PLA to transport and maintain a large force is limited, a constraint that will be instantly removed once spring and summer come around?
More importantly, because this latter aspect — retaking Depsang — is not an operational priority these earmarked funds will do little to alleviate the main problem at hand. Namely, the reality of a large piece of Indian territory — some 1000 sq kms in size, in Sub-sector North northwestwards of the Y-junction on the Depsang remaining securely in Chinese custody. The longer this PLA occupation is unchallenged and not forcibly reversed, the more confident will Beijing feel in legally claiming it as part of Tibet and, control-wise, bring it under PLA’s southern sector command.
But to revert to the US$ 18.5 billion capital budget in this fiscal, a goodly sum has already been spent in the usual helter-skelter fashion reflecting desperation — the normal anytime genuine military hostilities loom. In the period July-December 2020, Indian army teams fanned out all over the world to secure at improbably high prices war materiel worth US$2 billion to replenish its war wastage reserve (in terms of critical spares) and war stock of ammunition and artillery shells. Indeed, supplier companies in France, the US, Russia, etc have been licking their chops eyeing the profit in store and stocking up since last summer, certain that India will make a run on their inventories when they anticipated extracting a kingly ransom from Delhi. This they have done. Not to waste an opportunity of the national wallet being opened, the air force indented for 20-odd MiG-29 air defence aircraft and a dozen Su-30MKI multi-role aircraft from Russia for roughly US$4 billion to bolster its force strength. The trouble is neither set of actions will prospectively blunt the edge the PLA and PLAAF can bring to bear in China’s Western Theatre Command when tensions again begin to rise.
True, Indian defence budgeting has always involved juggling with several balls in the air — partially funding a foreign acquisition here, another procurement there, in a patchwork that does little to comprehensively enhance India’s security or its ability to fight sustained, long duration, wars. Reason why, it is the military leaders who voice the need for the government to seek a diplomatic solution with China! Such is the perfectly awful state of strategizing and of resource planning in the PMO and in the Defence Ministry.
Atm nirbharta is, of course, reduced to a joke. It boggles my mind when Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rajnath Singh, on down equate license manufacture with self-sufficiency in arms!! The obligatory noises about self-reliance apart, emergency buys such as the ones India has so far gone in for, only exacerbate the situation. All kinds of planning predicates get ditched, with the impromtu buys abroad especially at premium rates being the chief skewing factor. In the event, the demands for defence expenditures to reach the 2.5% of GDP, and 3% of GDP suggested by a past Finance Commission while rife, are simply unrealizeable. Especially in a COVID-devastated economy that has formally left India poorer than Bangladesh in terms of per capita GDP!
The Indian government is economically reduced to firefighting mode, trying to stretch, the best it can, the too few resources to cover too many domestic demands. It is a political context in which defence will always find itself deprived.
The Indian territory, approximately 1000 sq kms of size, in the Sub-sector northwestwards of the Y-junction on the Depsang is as good as gone from India’s control.
India will never initiate any military action to claim either the so called POK from Pakistan or Aksai Chin from China.
Political statements claiming to do the aforesaid are just meant for chest puffing public consumption.
Pakistan also will never commence any major hostilities at the border with India. The current model of fear and hate mongering against Muslims in India and Hindus in Pakistan suits the establishment of both India and Pakistan.
China inspite of all its boasting hasn’t been able to reclaim Taiwan till now. They had a golden opportunity when Trump lost the US elections in the first week of November 2020. Biden didn’t assume Presidency till January 20th 2021.
It was an excellent window for the Chinese to annex Taiwan by force. U.S army generals would definitely have refused to obey the order of an outgoing President (Trump) even if Trump wanted U.S to interfere militarily in such a scenario.
Taiwan will continue to exist as an independent nation. LAC will not see any more military action. Status quo will prevail there.
Chinese have tested the waters and made their point by exposing Modi’s hollowness and fear globally. They won’t pursue the issue further.
@Gaurav Tyagi
“China in spite of all its boasting hasn’t been able to reclaim Taiwan till now”
I would argue otherwise:
– Why should China do the obvious?
– By keeping the pot boiling, isn’t it bleeding the US military and its allies in Asia-Pacific?
– By exploiting its historical claims of the hypothetical nine-dash line in the SCS and ECS, hasn’t it established its supremacy in Asia and about to dethrone the US in the near future?
– With its strategic restraint, hasn’t it won the war without an actual fight (following Deng Xiaoping’s advice to “Hide your strength and bide your time”)?
– Why would it want to disturb the apple cart when its economy is still heavily dependent on international trade?
The mere mention of PLA and its projected capabilities is enough to send a message to the world that it means business.
Back home, team Modi/RSS is busy whipping up minorities/Kashmir/Pakistan, playing to the gallery to fulfill its long cherished dream since independence of establishing a “Hindu Rashtra”. Modern age strategic matters such as the unresolved borders with giant China, not so friendly relations with our neighbors due to religious animosity, matters involving sovereignty and strategic autonomy etc…are quite insignificant and far down their list of priorities. On the contrary, an occasional Ladakh or Doklam like disturbance takes the sheen off their noble accomplishments being pursued in this regard.
Thanks to his centralized style of governance, inexperience of the entire cabinet (all are newbies at the Centre) and regulatory overkill, he’s relegated the country to an economic backwater with records levels of poverty, distress and unemployment. Not sure if such metrics qualify us to take on a super power like China.
When you say –
“Chinese have tested the waters and made their point by exposing Modi’s hollowness and fear globally”
Given team Modi’s highly enviable vision for a country already overwhelmed with other pressing matters, should this surprise us at all?
‘The trouble is neither set of actions will prospectively blunt the edge the PLA and PLAFF will bring………tensions again begin to rise’ – Sir what do you mean by this???
Are you telling about the edge that PLAAF maintains over IAF in terms of bomber aircrafts (where H6 bomber armed with CJ 20 cruise missiles can take out any IAF assets from a larger distances which can’t be intercepted by IAF)??? If this is so why IAF boasts about weapons carrying advantage it has over PLAFF??
Once again this is an exceptionally well analyzed insight in the malaise of the Indian State and rotten incompetence of the political leaders that endangers Indian sovereignty. Thank you, especially for your eyes on Depsang.