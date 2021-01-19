Indian-origin Americans in the Biden Admin will worsen things for India

Joseph Biden takes over as the new US President tomorrow. It won’t be long before the ridiculous South Asian media and, in particular, Indian newspapers, TV channels and the like, begin tom-tomming the appointment on the Biden White House National Security Council staff of former US foreign service officer Sumona Guha as Senior Director, South Asia, and Tarun Chhabra from Georgetown University as Senior Director for Technology and National Security. Elsewhere, Shanthi Kalathil, a journalist, takes over as Coordinator for Democracy and Human Rights and another ex-diplomat who resigned during the Trump tenure — Uzra Zeya is set to be Under-Secretary of State for Civilian Security, Democracy and Human Rights.
Two women of Kashmiri origin too have found a place in the senior ranks of the incoming Democratic party dispensation. Sameera Fazli, who led the Biden-Harris economic transition team will be Deputy Director of the National Economic Council and Aisha Shah will move over from the campaign staff to be Manager Partnerships in the White House Digital Strategy unit.
These appointments will be hailed as a diplomatic boon for India when the record of Indian-origin US admin staffers suggests they are usually more critical of, and severe on, India than other Americans. Realistically what’s in the offing is that this country’s interests are going to get it in the neck!
Here’s why. The Modi dispensation’s greatest vulnerability is that it is tough on India’s Muslim minority community, and that it finally did what previous Indian governments had shied away from doing, namely, ridding the Constitution of Article 370 bestowing special status within the Union for Jammu & Kashmir, thereby finally and fully integrating Kashmir into the country. Moreover, it permits all Indians to enjoy the same reasonable rights of domicile and residentship in Kashmir as Kashmiris who have settled down in other Indian provinces do.
Donald Trump’s Islamophobia that virtually saw the gates to the United States closed to all Muslims was in sync then with the Modi government’s internal political and electoral leanings. This removed the troubling trifecta of issues of human rights, religious freedom and treatment of minorities that Modi’s “Friend Barak” had flagged during his Republic Day foray some five years ago, and which has perenninally been the source of discord between Delhi and Washington, from contention. Because during the Trump presidency these issues were missing from the bilateral agenda, it enabled the kind of personal bonhomie between Modi and Trump. The Modi regime could brush off the occasional embarrassment of, say, the US Commission on Religious Freedoms putting India on the watch list only because the Trump White House didn’t give a fig about Muslims generally and even less about how they were treated in distant India as long as the Modi regime kept placating Washington with its default option of buying more and still more Lockheed C-15s and C-130J transport planes for the Indian Air Force and Boeing P-8Is for the Indian Navy in a series of multi-billion dollar deals that kept the US defence industry humming.
Now the situation has turned over. Consider this: There will now be a laser-focus on human rights issues by the Biden Admin that had so far been ignored. This incidentally gells with Biden’s domestic agenda of catering more fulsomely to his black, Latino and immigrant sections of the American society. Guha at the centre of Biden’s South Asia-related foreign policy initiatives will begin coordinating the separate human rights initiatives that Kalathil in the independent human rights agency and Zeya at State Department and their staffs will in the next four years, at a minimum, put together. These will be measures to pressure the Modi government into backing off from its illiberal stance on minority rights and to go easy on pet Hindutva themes — cow slaughter, love jihad, etc. — the sort of exotic issues that readily catch Washington’s eye.
All the diplomatic tap-dancing by foreign minister S Jaishankar around these sensitive subjects won’t impress these more worldly-wise Indian-origin types in Biden’s advisoriate much.
Biden will stick to Trump’s China policy contours for the nonce if only because the rightwing ‘insurrection’ staged at the Capitol last week has Washington establishment agog. Moreover, his priority to get speedy US Senate approvals for senior appointees to his cabinet, and to undo and reverse a whole slew of Trump’s executive orders will keep the new President preoccupied for the better part of the next six months. So Biden is unlikely to pay India much attention other than as the latter impacts Afghanistan, and here what transpired during NSA Ajit Doval’s recent quick trip to Kabul will evince US interest. This six month window also affords the Modi regime the time to clean up its human rights act.
Vice Pesident Kamala Harris notwithstanding, what will not happen is that the switch will suddenly be thrown for India to benefit from a gush of high-value US military technologies, etc. Fact is Chhabra, liaising across the corridor with Guha, will be just as stingy on allowing high-technology transactions with India. This has been the US establishment posture since Reagan’s days in the mid-80s when the ice was broken and the then Defence Secretary Caspar Weinberger on his trip talked of India being given open access to US military technologies only for Delhi to discover that the promised flood was but a trickle and then India had to jump through the hoops for it. This is still the case.
Indeed, the US may, in fact, demand from Delhi a whole lot more on the human rights front and trade concessions beneficial to America than is politic for Modi to give. Indeed, with Biden echoing Obama’s ‘in-sourcing’ mantra, the likes of Fazli will flesh out incentives to US companies to shift their manufacturing base and capital investments from China, not to India, but back to the US. And because, like in everything else, the Indian government maintained a tardy pace of reforms that has not to-date motivated global investors to move heavy monies into India or to set up their production hubs here, the window of opportunity that was open for awhile during the Trump interregnum has closed.
The aim of the unprecedented declassification and release of a policy paper by the White House only days before Trump’s departure — ‘US Strategic framework for the Indo-Pacific’ laying out the American policy for Asia was, presumably, to lock Biden into China Trump’s policy. Minor details aside, Matt Pottinger, who drafted this document and was Trump’s main in-house adviser on the Indo-Pacific, expects that Guha, et al will, for instance, conceive, as his paper does, India as “a counterbalance to China” and incline towards building the Indian military up just so it is able “to effectively collaborate with the United States”.
Considering Modi has given no indication of letting go of the close relationship developed with Russia over the decades anytime soon, what does this mean? Well, the tension will come to a head sooner than later when the Countering America’s Adversaries Through the Sanctions Act provisions kick in. India will likely be sanctioned for buying the Russian S-400 air defence system in the face of some quite considerable push from the US against it. The Guha-Chhabra team will insist on the Trumpian condition of India needing to ease itself away from that particular contract. That won’t happen, so it will leave bilateral relations up in the air.
Incidentally, for the same wrong reasons there is elation on the other side of the Radcliffe Line. Pakistani media are glowing with reports about Pakistani-origin Americans as Biden appointees. The most significant among them is Salman Ahmed as head of Policy Planning in the US State Department. In policy importance terms, Ahmed outranks Guha and all the other Indians. There’s also Ali Zaidi, who will assume the post of Deputy Adviser on Climate to Biden.
The worst case for the Modi government will be if the Guha-Zeya-Kalathil emphasis on human rights and Kashmir segues with Ahmed’s thinking on the subject, and Aisha Shah from the White House expertly uses the social media possibly to undermine Modi politically. Further, “cross border terrorism” will resonate even less with the Biden government than it did with the Trump Admin for the reason that no one on the US side will be other than reluctant to conflate terrorism with Pakistan. To top it all, Delhi will be pressed to sign the Comprehensive Test Ban Treaty — something Obama had continually stressed. With Biden set to continue with so many of Obama-era policies, South Asia will be no exception.
These developments at the America-end combined with the Modi-Amit Shah duo sticking fast to their position at the India end will mean bilateral ties going south fast.
Sir,
While I understand your frustration and share your concerns, but wouldn’t it help, if due to the above foresaid reasons, someone is finally able to bell the two cats who have run amok?
There is no group or institution that the Modi government has left unscathed in the six disastrous years without commensurate benefits in return. There are so many positive reforms (not linked to RSS ideology) that could have been implemented during the initial years (with record low oil prices) that even disastrous mistakes like demonetization could perhaps have been forgiven.
But alas, the current government seems to be in no mood to get their house in order since they are winning elections anyway and running the country down in the process.
The economy is in tatters since no talented, independent minded economist would like to be associated with the policies of the current government. Its run my armchair amateurs who like to be on the right side of the government for post retirement benefits. The same with other institutions who have become propaganda machines for the government instead of speaking truth to power.
Kashmir would have been a great achievement if in addition to other positive reforms, all other parts of India were indeed enjoying the fruits of close bonding with the mainland with high growth and better lifestyle. Instead, in addition of the countrywide economic distress and depravation, this has added to our woes with change of guard in a distant land and has got China involved as the third party in Kashmir’s resolution in the UN ( if it happens at all).
That Xi is not soft and relatively weak like his predecessor Hu Jintao, that he has changed the situation on the ground at the border during 2014 visits, permanently grabbed and militarized parts of the SCS and finally Doklam should have rung alarm bells in the Indian establishment got Modi focus on serious governance and the economy in full steam. A strong economy could perhaps have had major powers take India more seriously like the high growth years of the UPA.
Instead no such seriousness is visible in any arm of the government.
Internationally, its China everywhere. There seems to have been negligible effect on its economy while the Western economies are in the doldrums.
Despite the situation in Hongkong and the mishandling of Covid, its managed to get trade deals signed with EU, effectively neutralizing any dissent from the EU heavyweights.
The RCEP will further boost its economic might and get the ASEAN countries fully in its orbit of influence.
India is foolishly depending on the US for its border war with China with no adequate measures – technologically, militarily or diplomatically. If push comes to shove, none of the other powers in the Quad will come to India’s help, as they all share a cozy relationship with China that in turn keeps their economies running.
You surely must be in touch with other strategic thinkers around the world, is this really the India that everyone anticipated with a so called “strong” central government? Haven’t we (the Modi government) ourselves created this situation for others to read us the riot act when we could have behaved otherwise?
Much in what you say is true. But the obverse side of your view is that India has receded from the thinking of Western strategists in the main because India simply doesn’t do what the US wants it to.
Are we supposed to let a whole region (JnK not Ladakh) with strategic implications go berserk just because some dumb broad grew a glib conscience. For some esoteric reasons sanctions must be welcomed and cherished: they will add more to Atmnirbhar Bharat than Modi ever will. Look at LCA, PARAM, Cryogenic engines. Tackling this would require some realpolitik instead of sentiments and morals/ethics (the Modus Operandi of MEA since ages).
Absolutely. The reason why I concluded in my 2015 book why India is Not a Great Power (Yet) is that India should resume nuclear testing, say, and trigger comprehesnicive sanctions forcing Delhi to rely only on Indian designed, developed and manufactured military and other goods. And in my 2018 book Staggering Forward: Narendra Modi and India’s Global Ambition that Modi should ban altogether all import of arms starting immediately for atm nirbharta to take hold.