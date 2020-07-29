Much ado about Rafale

Many combat aircraft — new to the air force — have entered service over the years. But I doubt whether the IAF has experienced any warplane being accorded the kind of hyperbolised welcome the five Rafales (2 two seat trainers, 3 single seaters) are getting. This small Rafale complement is flying in today from Merignac, France, to the IAF’s 1 Air Wing’s home base at Ambala. Trumpeted as a “game changer” — among the more restrained phrases for it being flung around alike by bemedalled Air Marshals, reporters who went up joy-riding on this plane only to return to earth singing its hosannas, and television news show hosts, makes one wonder if this aircraft can fly with the weight of so much exaggeration!
Predictably, the CAS who decided on converting the No. 17 squadron he commanded featuring the old warhorse, MiG-21 bis, to Rafales, Air Chief Marshal (Retd) BS Dhanoa took the lead in going overboard when talking up this aircraft to the Press. (https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/rafale-is-a-game-changer-chinese-j-20-does-not-even-come-close-says-former-air-chief-dhanoa/story-3UJINQ1r8cuGputdMeQpOJ.html) It appears that the IAF believes it has crossed some kind of threshold: A pre-Rafale IAF was in no position to handle the Chinese threat emanating from the Tibetan Plateau, post-Rafale induction the Chinese won’t be able to deal with the IAF! This is a lot of poppycock, of course.
It has long been known that the PLA Air Force (PLAAF) has a large inventory of mostly dated aircraft, and even the more modern ones in it — the J-10s (derived from the Lavi design and technology bought whole from Israel in the 1980s after the US pressured Tel Aviv to terminate this programme) and the J-20 air superiority fighter — a knock-off of the American J-35 Lightning-II cobbled together from designs and systems technologies purloined by cyber means from Lockheed and other sub-contractors working on that project, will be burdened by the same problem any aircraft taking off in the thin air from the high altitude Tibetan bases would face: Balancing the mix of fuel and the ordnance load, because one is at the expense of the other.
Or, put another way, a combat aircraft ex-Hotan and ex-Lhasa, can either have range or carry many weapons, it cannot do both. IAF planes taking off from the plains just across the Himalayan hump, on the other hand, are not so disadvantaged. Whence the concentration of Chinese short-range and medium-range ballistic missiles (SRBMs and MRBMs) in Tibet and the probability of the Chengdu combat zone command, on initiation of war, deciding to take out Indian air bases hosting IAF attack aircraft, with SRBM/MRBM strikes.
It is a danger Dhanoa did not address for the good reason that IAF has no credible plan for preemptively neutralizing these Chinese missiles. Instead, he hinted at the suppression of Chinese air defences role for the Rafales. Except, this mission can as easily and, perhaps, more effectively be performed by low flying Jaguars with the super-agile Su-30 MKIs providing protective cover.
Referring to the aircraft in Indian and Chinese air force inventories, he dismissed the danger posed by the J-20 saying the Rafale and the Su-30s will be able to counter it, if they can first avoid the surface-to-air missile (SAM) systems which, he claimed, constitutes the main “Chinese Air Threat”. What Dhanoa did not say is that both the IAF and the PLAAF will be operationally hampered by the small numbers of Rafales and J-20s available to the two air forces. However, while IAF will have to make do with just 36 Rafales — there’s too much controversy attending on the Rafale transaction for the government to risk an additional buy, the PLAAF currently boasting some 50-odd J-20s, will keep enlarging its J-20 fleet. It is a force imbalance that cannot be rectified even if the Indian government approves the purchase of another 90 Rafales as Vayu Bhavan desires (to bring the medium multi-role combat aircraft complement to planned strength) because the Chengdu Aerospace Corporation can keep rolling out the J-20s at will at progressively lower unit cost.
He then extolled “the advanced terrain following weapons and level II of Digital Terrain Elevation Data’ system onboard the Rafale, which he says will be particularly effective in the high altitude desert lacking tree cover for near zero-error kills. But it is a platform attribute that is also sported, it turns out, by the Su-30MKI with weapons that can be slaved to its terrain following radar in low altitude flight profile.
It is not my case that the avionics on the Rafale and the weapons it carries (air-to-ground Scalp missile, air-to-air Meteor missile, and Hammer (Highly Agile and Manoeuvrable Munition Extended Range) for precision A2G targeting are not qualitatively superior to their Russian counterparts that the IAF uses. Rather, that the price differential between the French and the Russian ordnance is so great it is not matched by proportionate performance upgrade and, hence, that it makes no sense for the IAF not to massively augment its Su-30 fleet for the cost of a truckload of Meteors, for example! In exchange ratio terms, therefore, the value of numerous Su-30s made by HAL, Nashik, ensuring that a good part of the procurement cost remains in the country, for invariably far fewer Rafales bought at humungous cost, is really no contest. It does not help Rafale’s case that its all up cost is three times Su-30’s! Further, the Sukhoi by all accounts is the finest fighter-bomber now flying barring the supremely maneuverable MiG-29 (tipping the hat here to retired Air Marshal Harish Masand — the 29’s biggest promoter). And upgraded to the ‘super Sukhoi’ configuration the Su-30 will be well nigh unbeatable.
For all these reasons, the Modi government in the face of the border crisis in eastern Ladakh, has gone in for a speed buy of the more economical Su-30MKIs and MiG-29s!
I am reprising here the sort of arguments I made in my books and other writings for more Su-30s as alternative to the impossibly high-priced and hence fewer Rafales, in the lead up to Modi’s French deal in April 2015. They had found favour with the then defence minister Manohar Parrikar before he was sent back to Goa.
Dhanoa then got round to the business of slamming Chinese aircraft and technology with the Pakistan Air Force, especially the JF-17 Thunder that flew combat air patrol for the F-16s retaliating for IAF’s Balakot strike, as an inferior product. Except, he did not factor in the more sophisticated Block 3 stealth version of this aircraft that China will soon be transferring to Pakistan and begin filling PAF squadrons. Then Dhanoa threw in a non sequiter. Why, he asked, “does Pakistan use Swedish early air warning platforms up north and keep Chinese AWACS in the south? Why is Pakistan mounting European radar (Selex Gallelio) and Turkish targeting pod” on the JF-17? The answer is quite evident.” The riposte to this would be that Pakistan did as he says for the same reasons that India has equipped its Russian aircraft, starting with the MiG-21, with Israeli avionics and French, British, and Swedish components, systems and sub-systems — to secure a hybrid weapons platform that in its totality promises a bigger bang for the buck!
That Dhanoa has overstated Rafale’s virtues is not a surprise. Service chiefs in retirement are often more voluble and unrestrained in their views than when in service.
Even so, the point made by many IAF officers to the Press that Chinese combat aircraft and related technologies cannot compare with like Western or even Russian items, is not much of a revelation. But when IAF officers begin dissing the Chinese for “reverse engineering Russian equipment” they fail to acknowledge just how far China has gone in becoming near self-sufficient in armaments using these means that thy revile when the Indian military has essentially remained third-rate because it is satisfied with surviving, hand-to-mouth, on imported arms.
With all due respect, I feel that Su 30 MKIs will be very vulnerable over Tibet and elsewhere due to their size.Also the Rafale is more advanced in terms of electronic warfare.It is not a case of Sukhois or Rafales.We need more of both.The Sukhoi is a highly agile truck bomb.The Rafale I feel will be very effective at SEAD, for want of a stealth fighter that is.Also in the hands of Indian pilots who are one of the world’s best it would be unbeatable J 20 or not.Let us not forget what Gnats did to the Sabre jets.Still we need aleast 108 more Rafales,72 MKIs and maybe 40 F35/Su 57 until our AMCA is ready.
Nothing but hyperbole from a tactical Air Force training and arming to win isolated tactical fights rather than achieve strategic objectives. This Air Force has no strategic value or assets or plans to speak of. Say nothing of multi domain battle ops. When push comes to shove, they’ll go back to saying the target set assigned to us is not the one we trained or equipped for ( a la Kargil). I don’t see this infancy of thought changing any time soon, do you?
You are right.Sadly we have an Air Force that does plan beyond dogfighting.There is no vision for strategic reach in the form of long range heavy bombers,a large air refuelling fleet,early warning aircraft and more importantly, overseas bases.The IAF thinking is still 1950s air defence role and nothing else.
Sadly these pot belly scotch drinking generals wannabe governors after retirement can be given all the shiny toys but they dont have will to use them and han knows it very well. Go to any casinos and you will know Han essentially is a gambler whereas indian society discourages risk taking and sadly our political militiary policy makers are products of this flawed devolution of Hindu Martial ethos.
I lost my respect for SU30 when they ran away in the face of incoming AMRAAMS. It was so disappointing. After all these years of hyping SU30, all it took for them to run was a few incoming AMRAAMS. Why would the PAF not use the same strategy of firing long-range A2A every time they come across SU30? What is the point of having so many of those aircraft without superior missiles and AESA radars? MBDA has rejected our request to integrate Meteor with Russian aircraft. At the moment the PAF F16 can see us first and outgun us. And 36 Rafales are too few to change the balance. Our only hope lies in somehow convincing the MBDA to sell us Meteors for LCA and SU30.
The French Dassault Rafale is a waste of money and here’s why – the IAF and the GOI dilly-dallied on buying more French Mirage 2000s when they were offered and hence the MMRCA and from there the French Dassault Rafale.
If this wasn’t enough, Congressman and former Finance Minister in the UPA government is now claiming credit for the UPA saying it was their Congress-led UPA government which selected the French Dassault Rafale. This is the nail in the coffin for the French Dassault Rafale and obviously the BJP-led NDA government won’t buy any more French Dassault Rafales.
India should stop buying Russian fighter jets because even if they’re less expensive compared to their expensive American fighter jets, they don’t have the long life that the American fighter jets have. Also, with the Pakistan Air Force JF-17 Thunder having a Russian engine, India shouldn’t buy anymore Russian fighter jets. The Russians have started acting pricey post the disintegration of the USSR and ask for far more money for their military hardware than it deserves and India has had some harrowing experience with Soviet/Russian military hardware with the Admiral Gorshkov aka INS Vikramaditya and its MiG-29Ks and the thankfully junked FGFA. India has had enough of being used by Russia as a piggyback for its cash-strapped status. India shouldn’t anymore spend money so that Russia can use it for military hardware development and then have it sold to us at undeserving prices.
India should buy the Boeing F-15EX Advanced Eagle [which is also being bought by the USAF], Boeing F/A-18E/F SuperHornet for the Indian Air Force and the Indian Navy, the Lockheed Martin F-21 [irrespective of its critics, it’s more combat experience than the French Dassault Rafale which has seen action only in Afghanistan, Mali, Libya, Iraq and Syria which is nothing compared to the F-21 aka F-16 Block 70 with far more combat experience. Also, the French Dassault Rafale is used only by the French, Egyptian and Qatari air forces in comparison to the F-16] and then buy the F-35 Lightning. All those criticising the Lockheed Martin F-21 as junk and the Boeing F/A-18E/F SuperHornet [and being bought only by poor so-called third world nations] as just a US Navy fighter jet should remember that the nations which are still buying and upgrading and using their Lockheed Martin F-16s and Boeing F/A-18E/F SuperHornets aren’t fools.
Hello Mr Karnad,
A good insight! Could you throw some light as to how many Su 30, Mig 29 could we have for 1 Rafale? Is it 3:1?
Is it your point then that India won’t buy any more Rafales atleast not in the current order items so as to avoid the cost?
On a broader note when China can potentially use missiles in high numbers is there any option to counter that threat to thwart it from damaging our air bases? Or will the war be over for India?
The Russian Sukhoi Su-30MKI used by the IAF is good against the PLAAF’s Russian Sukhoi Su-30MKK, but, not that good and it’s evident from the fact that it was the IAF’s French Mirage 2000s which were sent to bomb Balakot in Pakistan and not the IAF’s Russian Sukhoi Su-30MKIs. New orders for Sukhoi Su-30MKI and MiG-29 MiG-29 placed by India with Russia are just vote bank politics so that they can be manufactured by their Indian licensees and are just stopgap measures with hardly any long-term benefits to India.
Rafale is a waste of the Indian taxpayers money.