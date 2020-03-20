Indian nuclear weapons program-related video interview (in Hindi with lots of English thrown in — Hinglish (?)

Posted on March 20, 2020

This video interview was uploaded by ‘Offensive Defence’ on March 20, 2020. Belatedly posting here. It deals with all manner of issues related to the Indian nuclear arsenal, strategy, First Use, etc.

About Bharat Karnad

Senior Fellow in National Security Studies at the Centre for Policy Research, New Delhi, he was Member of the (1st) National Security Advisory Board and the Nuclear Doctrine-drafting Group, and author, among other books of, 'Nuclear Weapons and Indian Security: The Realist Foundations of Strategy', 'India's Nuclear Policy' and most recently, 'Why India is Not a Great Power (Yet)'. Educated at the University of California (undergrad and grad), he was Visiting Scholar at Princeton University, University of Pennsylvania, the Shanghai Institutes of International Studies, and Henry L. Stimson Center, Washington, DC.
  1. Atul Bhusari says:
    March 21, 2020 at 3:21 am

    Thanks Sir.
    Very thought provoking.
    I have 2 questions for you.
    1)
    Are you happy with billion dollars plus provision for quantum computing in this budget ?

    https://thenextweb.com/in/2020/02/01/india-finally-commits-to-quantum-computing-promises-1-12b-investment/

    2)can you please try and get your capable friend back from China,after this investment mentioned in 1).

    Thanks
    Atul

    • Bharat Karnad says:
      March 21, 2020 at 6:37 am

      India is always late, never proactive, and so always a loser. $1 billion a good start but program under oversight of generalist bureaucrats, and scientists reduced over the years to bureaucrats (and just as bad) who don’t understand the implications of quantum computing. And my friend is now behind the China wall — can’t reach him.

