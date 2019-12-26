Grave Deficiencies in the newly installed CDS system

[General Bipin Rawat]

With preparations afoot to install the retiring army chief General Bipin Rawat as the first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), the Narendra Modi government may have created a half-cocked system with inherent problems of the “neither fish no fowl” variety. While PK Javadekar, in his capacity as Information & Broadcasting Minister, made the announcement, he tried to allay fears about CDS’ importance by saying that the files he and his newly minted Department of Security Affairs (DSA) will generate will go directly to the Defence Minister and not hazard the obstacle course every official paper has to run in the ossified Ministry of Defence (MOD), with any negative noting requiring a file to start again section officer (SO) up (the SO usually being the source of all drafts of MOD notes/papers).

But this CDS solution is the typical outcome of Indian government’s deliberation that in trying to address a big problem spawns several new ones! It is small consolation that the CDS is now in charge of his own Department — DSA, considering that the individual services chiefs of staffs’ will have independent direct access to the Defence Minister too, and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval runs his own secretariat as, in effect, a Department of Security Affairs. Just to avoid unnecessary confusion and inadvertent watering down of such small heft the CDS has been thoughtfully assigned, everybody would have been better off if the new setup he heads were called the Department of Military Affairs. But it is not. So for this and various other self-evident reasons, the same old rigmarole will prevail of whoever among the now four 4 stars has better personal relations with the Raksha Mantri and/or the Defence Secretary getting his pet project through because, mind, in the new system the MOD, like in the ancien regime, still very much controls the procurement process — which is at the heart of the military business as it has evolved over the decades in this country.

It is in this latter context that great many vested interests have their say, and will continue to do so, with the differences being over which foreign country to buy what from, rather than any of them, other than DRDO, favouring indigenously developed technology and products. And then because DRDO fears losing 4%-6% of the annual defence budget normally allocated to it without, as has been the case, risking accountability for its usually tardy performance and out-of-whack time-wise and cost-wise delivery schedules.

If the individual armed services is each near sovereign in deciding what it wants and why, and no service chief feels in any way responsible to accommodate the other two, leave alone to have CDS on his side, when indenting for this or that piece of military hardware, what’s the capability and logistics metrics the CDS and his secretariat will use, say, to prioritize jointmanship issues — a role tasked to him? Moreover, the CDS will be unable to impose time-bound jointmanship goals and objectives on the three armed services unless their perspective (5 year) planning cells are absorbed into the Integrated Defence Staff support structure merging into DSA. Further more, whose writ will prevail when it comes to the clashing interests with each service wanting to pursue its own path? Each service chief rushing to the Defence Minister for adjudicating differences means the role of CDS will be reduced to zero because, in the implied rules of business, he will not be in a position to decide between the army and air force, say, in battlefield use of helicopters and air defence missiles, or between IAF and navy when it comes to land-based air (IAF’s Jaguar squadron for maritime strike); these and other issues being sources of enduring friction.

This is what happens when the Prime Minister instead of going whole hog and appointing a 5-star Field Marshal, Admiral of the Fleet, or Marshal of the Air Force, errs on the side of, or decides to stick with, caution and a system run by generalist babus, for the babus. It is a prompt for a bad situation to become worse by preparing the ground for a DSA versus MOD contest that the former is pre-determined to lose.

General Rawat may soon realize that he has stepped into a hollow shell of a post as CDS — one with little real authority and almost no say on how the armed services will actually be run, or how they behave with each other or with respect to him as CDS/DSA and, most importantly, how he will deal with the MOD where the power will continue to reside. As it appears, he will be only another supplicant pleading his case. The fact is given the balance of authority and responsibility the civilian MOD bureaucrats will treat him with barely concealed disdain, and the service chiefs will look on him as an interloper and only another competing 4-star rather than as a superior officer who has to be paid heed to.

But with a weathered infantryman’s face, the rakish tilt of the Gorkha bush hat and a bemedaled visage, Rawat will at least cut a fine figure as the first Chief of Defence Staff, India.